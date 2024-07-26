The One Show in huge schedule shake-up as it’s pulled from air

Fans of The One Show will be left upset as it has been announced that the BBC show has been taken off air due to a schedule shake-up.

The hit BBC show has been on screens since 2006 and usually airs Monday to Friday at 7pm.

However, due to the 2024 Olympics in Paris starting on Friday July 26, the BBC will air coverage of the games instead.

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp made the announcement at the end of Thursday’s show as they bid farewell to viewers.

Luckily, it is not a permanent send-off for the show, and it has already been revealed when it is returning.

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp have waved goodbye to The One Show for summer (Credit: BBC)

The One Show on BBC

After finishing an interview with Katy Perry, Alex said: “That’s a great way to end the show.”

Roman addressed viewers: “Enjoy the Olympics, we’ll see you on 12th August.”

Giving a big wave to fans, Alex added: “Oh, have a lovely summer,” as both hosts said: “Bye.”

Shortly after the show finished airing, the show’s official X account posted: “Back on August 12th!

“#TheOneShow is taking a summer break but we’ll be back on your screens in a couple of weeks. Happy holidays and see you then!”

It is not unusual for the show to take a four-week break during the summer and it also leaves screens for two weeks over Christmas.

Clare Balding will host the 2024 Olympics in the show’s place (Credit: BBC)

How to watch BBC Olympics 2024 coverage

Alex and Roman were joined on the show by Clare Balding, who was live from Paris ahead of the Olympic Games.

She informed viewers on how to watch the games, saying: “We’ve got hundreds of hours of coverage across BBC One, BBC Two, we’ve also got iPlayer and there’s a brilliant website.

“Everything you need to see is going to be there. You can turn things around really quick and keep across all of the news. We have a brilliant radio team out here as well.

“Honestly, right across the BBC we’ll have it covered for you.”

JJ Chalmers and Jeanette Kwakye also gave viewers a tour of the BBC’s studio, which has a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Olympics Paris 2024: Opening Ceremony airs Friday at 5:45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

