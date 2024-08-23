The One Show viewers fume as Jermaine Jenas sacking ‘snubbed’: ‘Not addressing the elephant in the room then?’

Viewers of The One Show were left bewildered and frustrated as the programme neglected to acknowledge Jermaine Jenas‘ departure from the BBC.

The Thursday (August 22) airing of the show was presented by Alex Jones and guest presenter Clara Amfo.

However, the duo avoided the topic of Jermaine’s sacking.

Alex Jones and Clara Amfo avoided any discussion of Jermaine Jenas’ sacking (Credit: BBC)

The One Show on BBC

Many fans and viewers pointed out the awkward omission of any discussion surrounding Jermaine’s absence from his former hosting spot.

It was reported yesterday that Jermaine – who first joined the show as a host in 2020 and became permanent in 2021 – had been removed from his position at the BBC following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

A source told The Sun that Jermaine had allegedly sent what was described as flirtatious messages to a female colleague.

This led the woman to file a formal complaint with the corporation, according to reports.

In the wake of these events, Jermaine made a brief statement on talkSPORT radio. “Look, I can’t really talk about it. I, as you can probably see, I am not happy about it,” he said.

“But currently, as it stands, I’m going to have to let the lawyers deal with it. You know, there’s two sides to every story, as we know. So that’s all I can say right now.”

Jermaine Jenas had been a presenter on The One Show since 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

During the broadcast, many viewers rushed to social media to complain about the lack of acknowledgment.

“The elephant in the room won’t be addressed on cam. It’s like he never even presented on the show #theoneshow,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“They should at least mention there’s someone missing and won’t be seen again #TheOneShow,” another expressed.

Not addressing the elephant in the room then?

“No mention of Jermaine? Hello?” Another frustrated viewer fumed.

A fourth also agreed. “Not The One Show pretending Jermaine Jenas doesn’t even exist #TheOneShow.”

“@BBCTheOneShow Not mentioning Jermaine then?” Another tagged the show.

“Not addressing the elephant in the room then? #theoneshow,” a sixth viewer mused.

