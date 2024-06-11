The One Show host Ronan Keating on why he’ll never sign up for Strictly: ‘I’ve been asked’

Ronan Keating is a familiar face on TV, from his The One Show hosting duties to his work on The X Factor and The Voice in Australia and the UK’s The Voice Kids.

However, the former Boyzone star will never sign up for Strictly Come Dancing, he’s recently revealed. Ronan told Heat magazine in a new interview: “I’ve been asked to do Strictly Come Dancing, and I love the show, but it’s not for me.”

He then joked as he added: “I’ve got two left feet. When I go on holiday, I don’t wear flip-flops, I wear flip-flips.”

No plans for Strictly – or Boyzone

In the same interview, he shared that there are currently no plans for a Boyzone reunion, either. The group first split in 1999, before announcing a reunion in 2007. Ronan’s bandmate Stephen Gately died suddenly of a congenital heart defect in 2009, but the band continued as a four-piece until 2019.

He did say, however: “We’ve got something on the cards, which is coming towards the end of the year and is very exciting. Because I’m still here all these years later.” So, there is something in the pipeline…

It was Boyzone’s 30th anniversary last year, but Ronan told The Scotsman in 2022 that they didn’t have any plans to reunite – though he did plan to meet up with his bandmates. He said: “We will probably get together and have dinner. For me the band ended when Stephen passed and I’ve never been able to come to terms with the band as a four-piece. It’s never worked for me. I miss him when I’m on stage with the other guys.

“So for me, we went out on a high after 25 years. We wrote that final chapter. We did a world tour. I have a great relationship with all the lads. I don’t want to tarnish that and I think it’s nice to have that positive look on that. Thirty is just a number. I am too old for that.”

Ronan’s leaving his radio show

Meanwhile, Ronan announced earlier this month that he’s leaving his Magic Radio Breakfast show after seven years, to concentrate on his music.

He said: “It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision. I wanted our listeners, our Magic Breakfast listeners and our Magic Radio listeners be the first to know.

“That after seven years and so many incredible shows, I’ve decided to stand down from Magic Breakfast at the end of July.”

