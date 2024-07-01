The Tower will be back for a series 3, ITV has confirmed. And the channel has promised it’s a “gripping” season of the already popular crime thriller.

We haven’t seen Gemma Whelan‘s DS Sarah Collins since 2023, when series 2 saw her being pulled into a shocking cold case. Viewers saw her once again having to deal with PC Lizzie Adams, whose willingness to do things by the book was seriously tested.

The season of the ITV drama centred on crimes against women and explored the cold case of missing teenage girl Tania Mills. We also saw the murder of Georgina Teel at the hands of her abusive partner Mark Brannon in the present day.

Now, the characters will be returning in series 3. Here’s everything you need to know…

Will there be a The Tower series 3?

ITV has today (Monday, July 01, 2024) confirmed that The Tower will be back for a series 3. The upcoming series is based on author Kate London’s third novel, and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, Fearless, 24).

The first episode is set two years after the previous series. As series 3 begins, DS Sarah Collins is called to investigate the stabbing of a teenage boy.

The case eventually brings her into contact with Lizzie, who is now balancing life as a detective and mother. Sarah also clashes once again with DI Kieran Shaw, who is running Operation Perseus.

Operation Perseus is an undercover police task force set up to bring down South London drug kingpin Shakiel Oliver. Kieran is working with DC Steve Bradshaw who has gone undercover to infiltrate Shakiel’s empire.

The focus of Sarah and Kieran’s conflict is 15-year-old Ryan Kennedy. Ryan witnessed the fatal stabbing of the teenager. But he is also a key part of Shakiel’s inner circle.

As Perseus heads to its shocking climax, Ryan will have a surprising role to play…

Who is in the cast?

The series stars Gemma Whelan as no-nonsense DS Sarah Collins. You probably wouldn’t want to go down the pub with her, but you’d definitely want her on side during a murder investigation.

Game of Thrones fans will know Gemma as Yara Greyjoy, but she’s also famous for playing DCI. Kerry Henderson in DI Ray, Marian Lister in Gentleman Jack, and Kate in Upstart Crow.

Tahirah Sharif – who was BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama for the first series – returns in series 3. She’s also played Rebecca Jessel in The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Carrie Norton in Waterloo Road.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Akingbola reprises his role as DC Steve Bradshaw. Viewers will probably know him best for his roles in Kate & Koji, In the Long Run, and Bel-Air.

Former Hollyoaks baddie Emmett J Scanlan will be back as DI Kieran Shaw, also a bit of a wrong’un. Most recently, Emmett played Shane Tessier in Fool Me Once, and Jimmy Kinsella in Kin.

When will The Tower series 3 start?

The Tower will return to ITV1 and ITVX between the months of July to September.

So we can expect it any day now. Each episode is one hour long, and is expected to air on a weeknight evening.

What other dramas start in the summer of 2024 on ITV?

Joan, a six-part series, will also be landing on ITV this summer. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington, a real life London jewel thief.

Renegade Nell’s Frank Dillane will star as Boisie.

Meanwhile, Grace fans will get a series 4, starring John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy. Australian court drama The Twelve returns for series 2, too.

McDonald & Dodd will be back for a series 4. Each of the three feature-length episodes will follow a new murder mystery with the smart and ambitious DCI McDonald and the quietly brilliant DS Dodds.

