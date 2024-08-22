BBC has confirmed a celebrity version of The Traitors is coming.

The iconic gameshow, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, has been a hit with fans since its first series back in 2022.

It sees a group of contestants – a few are chosen by Claudia to become Traitors while the rest are the Faithful. The Faithful then have to work out who the Traitors are and banish them. A money prize awaits at the end.

And now, it’s been confirmed that a celebrity version is coming to screens!

Claudia will be hosting the celeb version (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors celebrity version confirmed by BBC

After being such a hit on our TV screens, the BBC has confirmed a nine-part celebrity version of The Traitors is coming soon.

Let the mind games begin

Confirming the news in a press release, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

“It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!”

BBC has teased it will be ‘unmissable’ (Credit: ITV)

BBC teases The Traitors celeb version will be ‘unmissable TV’

Mike Cotton, Creative Director Unscripted at Studio Lambert and Executive Producer for The Traitors says: “We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game.

“Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed too. There’s a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”

