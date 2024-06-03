New series of The Traitors coming soon: Start date finally revealed!

If you have a Traitors-shaped hole in your life, then we have good news – the show will be back very soon as The Traitors US series 2 lands over here AT LAST!

Fans of the brilliant deceit-filled reality show will know that the UK version ended in January 2024. Harry won the series, having totally hoodwinked his so-called pal Mollie.

It was the first time a Traitor had won the UK version. However, those who have watched series 1 of The Traitors US will remember that, like Harry, Traitor Cirie Fields won the money after duping all the other players…

And the good news is that the cut-throat US version of The Traitors will be back for series 2 very soon! Here’s everything you need to know.

Alan Cumming with the contestants of The Traitors US series 2 (Credit: 2023 Peacock TV LLC/Euan Cherry)

What is the start date of The Traitors US series 2?

If you watched The Traitors US series 1 then you’ll know it’s every bit as addictive as the UK version. The first run ended with Cirie Fields’ jaw-dropping win, having convinced her fellow finalists that she was a Faithful. In fact, she’d been a Traitor from the very first round table.

The good news is that series 2 is coming very soon, having already aired in the US. So no Googling while you’re watching, or you’re going to find pesky spoilers!

The second series, made of 22 episodes, aired in the States in January 2024 – the same time as we watched our own version. It will land on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Who are the contestants on The Traitors US series 2?

Season 1 saw reality television icons go up against ‘everyday’ people. The eventual winner had already made her fame on Survivor (which she also won). In fact, the Australian version of the show (also on BBC iPlayer) also pits the famous against the non-famous.

Series 2 of the US version is different – ALL the cast are well-known TV faces. Celebrities include Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen from Love Island USA, The Challenge star Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello, US Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling, and professional boxer Deontay Wilder.

Bizarrely perhaps, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu also appears on the series. We know her from Love Island UK, Dancing on Ice and, more recently, Celebrity Big Brother.

There’s another British celeb, too – John Bercow, former Member of Parliament of the UK. He was Speaker of the House of Commons from 2009 to 2019.

Among the 21 contestants, there’s also Big Brother US star Janelle Pierzina, Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio from The Challenge, and Bling Empire’s Kevin Kreider. Larsa Pippen of The Real Housewives of Miami fame also competes, alongside basketball player Marcus Jordan.

Other contestants include Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas).

There are 21 contestants in total.

Series 2 of The Traitors US is an all-star cast (Credit: 2023 Peacock TV LLC/Euan Cherry)

What’s the difference between the US and UK versions?

Although the concept is the same, the US and UK version of The Traitors are quite different. In both versions, a group of contestants live in a castle. Three are generally selected (secretly) to be a Traitor, while the rest of the group remain Faithful. They must try to identify the Traitors and oust them at a round-table ritual.

Meanwhile, the Traitors convene to ‘murder’ a faithful each night. If the remaining Faithfuls weed out all Traitors by the end, they split the cash prize of £250,000. If any Traitors are left, they pocket the lot.

The two versions are also filmed in the same castle, and many of the challenges are the same. However, Scottish actor Alan Cumming hosts the US version of the ultimate reality game of trust and treachery, replacing UK host Claudia Winkleman. In series 2, Alan is joined by his dog Lala, who is introduced as his trusty sidekick.

The US version series 1 mixed celebrities with normal folk, while series 2 is made up entirely of famous faces. The main difference, though? The Americans make Harry look like a pussycat. Meow….

