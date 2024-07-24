Alison Hammond opened up about her fears of travelling to the US on This Morning today (Wednesday July 24).

Presenter Alison, 49, admitted she is “nervous” about visiting again following the recent shooting of Sonya Massey of Illinois by police in her own home.

The shocking killing was the centre of a discussion during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

And an upset Alison said she worries she could be in serious danger if she ever encountered the police in the US because of the colour of her skin.

The killing of Sonya Massey was discussed on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning today

Sonya was fatally shot earlier this month after she called police because she believed an intruder had broken into her home.

Bodycam footage shows the victim discussing her handling of a pot of water in the stove with a police officer.

She was apologising and had her hands raised before she was shot.

The officer, Sean Grayson, has now been charged with murder and sacked. He has pleaded not guilty.

During the This Morning segment, it was raised how police conduct may or may not have changed in the US since George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

And a horrified Alison acknowledged she has concerns for her own safety when she makes the trip over the Atlantic.

Sonya Massey was fatally shot in the US earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

How Alison reacted

“It’s so insulting to kill her in her own home. How awful,” Alison said.

She questioned: “How far have we actually come from George Floyd? It’s still happening now. I’m scared to go to America.”

Alison Hammond: ‘You could actually lose your life’ (Credit: ITV)

Co-host Dermot O’Leary then asked her: “You’re going soon, you go often. When you go there, how do you feel?”

An affected Alison responded : “I’ll be honest with you, because I’ve got black skin, I’m nervous about going.

If something happens and I don’t do the right thing, then I’m going to die.

“If something happens, I drive when I’m over there, if something happens and I don’t do the right thing, then I’m going to die.”

She added: “It’s not a joke, you could actually lose your life literally because you’ve got a dark skin. It’s awful.”

This Morning airs on ITV1, weekdays, from 10am.

