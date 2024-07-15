Gyles Brandreth tells Alison Hammond ‘some people find her annoying’ as she defends behaviour

Alison Hammond defended herself on This Morning today (July 15) after Gyles Brandreth said people ‘find them annoying’.

Gyles’ “frank” statement came during the phone-in section of the long-running ITV daytime show.

Dermot O’Leary, 51, and 49-year-old Alison were joined by presenter, writer and former Tory politician Gyles Brandreth, 76.

He was there to “cheer up” the viewers following England’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

However, the veteran broadcaster did not hold back in telling the Big Brother icon what some people think of her.

The segment kicked off with Lana Del Rey’s Summertime Sadness blasting into the studio as Alison had a beaming smile, and Dermot’s head was tipped from side to side to the music.

It comes as many across the country were battling some disappointment due to the Three Lions’ loss, and the trio tried to cheer up viewers coping with heartache.

Gyles said he was “excited” to be taking the calls, but then added: “I have to tell you, Alison. I must tell you something quite frank. Some people find you and me annoying.”

Laughing, she replied: “I know, but that’s life, isn’t it? There’s always going to be someone who annoys you, and you’ve got to deal with that. It’s OK.”

The 76-year-old responded: “But, what I’m really saying is we can be cheerful but sometimes, people find that a little bit irritating.”

Alison defended herself and Gyles by saying: “We’re not like that all the time. We have our moments, don’t we?”

He then said there are different ways of changing a mood, but if someone else laughs, everyone else is going to laugh – it can “depress some people”.

