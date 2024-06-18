Cat Deeley apologised to This Morning viewers this week following outrage over a ‘joke’ she made about seizures.

On Monday’s show (June 17), Cat had joked about her dancing skills after showing off some moves to music live on air. She told co-host Ben Shephard: “Nothing to see here. Just having a seizure. Welcome back.”

Viewers fumed over her remark, with many lashing out on X.

According to a new report, This Morning bosses “asked Cat to apologise” amid fears viewers were offended.

Cat compared her dancing to a ‘seizure’ (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley makes apology on This Morning

Following the complaints, Cat took the time on Tuesday’s programme to make an apology.

She said alongside Ben: “First of all I want to apologise to anyone who was offended yesterday after I made a light-hearted comment about my dancing style.

“It really wasn’t supposed to cause any upset to anybody but I can see why that might have been the case, so I do apologise and I’m very sorry.”

Ben added: “It would never be our intention, would it.”

Cat said: “It didn’t come from that place at all.”

Meanwhile, a source has since told the MailOnline: “This Morning are so worried about offending anybody they asked Cat to apologise, hoping that would be the end of the matter. It’s not something she suggested, but understood the decision.

“The show is desperate to avoid any controversy after what’s happened over the past two years. But there is a feeling behind the scenes the apology wasn’t overly necessary.”

ED! has contacted This Morning reps for comment.

Cat apologised for her comment (Credit: ITV)

This Morning backlash

It came after many viewers criticised Cat for her comment, with some people branding it “disgusting”.

One person said on X: “Tactless and insensitive. Do better @thismorning and @catdeeley. I hope you never have a seizure or witness anyone having one. Go get educated.”

First of all I want to apologise to anyone who was offended yesterday after I made a light-hearted comment about my dancing style.

Another wrote: “Waiting for an apology @catdeeley. That’s disgusting that you made a joke of something that we fight every single day.”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “@catdeeley poor taste and inappropriate. Do better.”

Cat’s remark sparked outrage online (Credit: ITV)

A fourth added: “If @catdeeley had witnessed someone she loved nearly dying from an epileptic seizure, she wouldn’t be making jokes about it. Do better please.”

Elsewhere, charity Epilepsy Society also called out Cat’s comments in a message on its X account.

It read: “Seizures are no laughing matter for people with #epilepsy @catdeeley.

“Please do better and educated yourselves about this difficult and poorly understood condition, @thismorning.”

Seizures are no laughing matter for people with #epilepsy @catdeeley. Please do better and educated yourselves about this difficult and poorly understood condition, @thismorning pic.twitter.com/txEOo0zeyC — Epilepsy Society (@epilepsysociety) June 17, 2024

However, some people defended Cat. One said: “I’m an epileptic and I won’t take offence at this, but I can understand how some people will, so I will say as a presenter she should be a bit more sensitive and careful with her choice of words.”

Another wrote: “I reckon she didn’t mean any harm, bad mistake.”

Read more: This Morning blasted as ‘irresponsible’ as man eats raw chicken live on show and Dr Zoe brands it unsafe

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.