This Morning presenters Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are often met with feedback from viewers.

Whether they have wooed ITV fans with their effortless chemistry, or left watchers unimpressed, their on-screen dynamics are often put under a microscope.

But what does their behaviour on our televisions actually mean? And does it indicate their This Morning fate?

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard may have very different This Morning (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning star Cat Deeley ‘out of her depth’ as host

Since taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in March, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have had all eyes on their This Morning performances.

With some wishing for their success and others certain of their downfall, it can be hard to say which duos This Morning fans like best.

In recent weeks, Cat and Ben have been slammed for their “casual” outfit choices on the show.

Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot have been praised as the show’s “best duo,” despite previously ruffling feathers whilst filling in for Holly and Phil.

It can be hard to keep up with who is in the good or bad books – so we’ve roped in an expert!

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has shared his thoughts on Cat, Ben, Alison and Dermot’s on-screen behaviour – and what it really means for their This Morning futures!

Discussing Ben and Cat’s chemistry in a recent episode of the show, Darren detailed: “While Ben and Cat are both veteran presenters, they don’t display the same reciprocal gestures as of yet. If you look at Cat’s body language in relation, she isn’t matching and mirroring Ben.

“At one point, she had her arms crossed and they were interlocked. Sometimes people prefer this stance as it’s a comfortable posture, but it’s also a closed, cut off gesture.

Cat Deeley ‘lacks confidence’ on This Morning

“I don’t think Cat’s confidence levels are as high compared to some of her counterparts. Although Ben and Cat do get on, I don’t think there is a deep connection between them.

I don’t think Cat’s confidence levels are as high compared to some of her counterparts. Although Ben and Cat do get on, I don’t think there is a deep connection between them.

“Their levels of rapport are not equal with each other, and there’s definitely not the same degree of chemistry compared to Dermot and Alison.”

Cat Deeley is apparently ‘out of her depth’ as a This Morning host (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s future on This Morning

Darren used his analysis to discuss what it may mean for Ben and Cat’s This Morning fate. He said: “Overall, I think Ben has seamlessly and effortlessly transitioned into his role on This Morning. It’s a similar format to Good Morning Britain, so I think he’s adapted really well.

“I definitely believe he’ll be on the show for some time, whereas Cat still needs to find momentum. She appears slightly out of depth compared to other presenters on the show, but that’s not to say that things won’t change.”

Alison and Dermot on This Morning

Darren also weighed in on Alison and Dermot’s on-screen interactions. He said: “Dermot and Alison have got a much greater level of connection and rapport. They sit quite close to each other and have a lot more genuine, authentic, interactive banter.

“They seem very seamless as a duo and there’s less moments where they talk over each other compared to Cat and Ben. I just feel the way in which they present and talk to people, they’re a lot more effortless.

“I do feel that the level of deep rapport and reciprocal liking is there. You’ll notice sometimes that one of them will touch the other’s elbow or hand, which is a sign that they’re very comfortable being close to each other.

“They also laugh at the same things and share the same characteristics in many ways. You can really tell that these two genuinely get on off-screen.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have previously been praised for their presenting chemistry (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning presenters

You might wonder which duo appears to gel together the best. Have no fear, Darren has unpacked that too!

He said: “I think out of Cat and Ben, Ben leads the dynamic. Not in an overbearing sense, but he seems completely comfortable and confident with his position on the show.

“With Dermot and Alison, there seems to be a reciprocated level of power. Dermot is probably the more experienced presenter, but there’s not an inequality between them. They both hold their own on the show.

“When it comes to presenting, Alison has a way of making people feel at home.

“When there’s guests on the show, they get put at ease quite quickly with Alison. Cat doesn’t seem to hold that quality just yet.

“I don’t think she’s got that same level of connectivity with some people.”

