This Morning viewers distracted by Cat Deeley’s outfit today following complaints: ‘Bit overdressed?’

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley distracted viewers with her all gold outfit today.

The star, 47, previously sparked complaints when she and Ben Shephard returned from their Easter break. Some viewers took issue with Ben and Cat’s outfits, branding them too casual for the daytime show.

But on Monday (April 29), Cat pulled out the stops with her look as she wowed in a gold satin waistcoat, gold wide leg trousers and matching boots.

Cat’s outfit stunned This Morning viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley outfits on This Morning

Within minutes of the show starting, viewers tweeted their thoughts on Cat’s outfit.

One person said: “Cat’s style inspiration #ThisMorning,” alongside a photo of a gold wrapped Quality Street chocolate.

Cat is a bit overdressed for a morning show, isn’t she?

Another wrote: “Why has Cat come dressed as a ribbon?”

Someone else added: “Cat is a bit overdressed for a morning show, isn’t she?”

Another quipped: “Well Christ alive.. is Cat off to an awards show after?”

Someone thought Cat looked “overdressed” (Credit: ITV)

Others loved the outfit, as one person gushed: “Wow, where did Cat get that outfit from? FANTASTIC.”

Another joked: “I’d sell my grandma to have @catdeeley’s stylist.”

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Ben has opened up about his partnership with Cat after quitting Good Morning Britain for a role on This Morning.

Cat and Ben replaced Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as the daytime show’s new main presenters in March. They’ve received a mixed reaction from viewers. Some are loving them, while others aren’t keen on their partnership.

Ben and Cat made their This Morning debut in March (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on This Morning

Speaking to OK!, Ben said: “I’m loving it. It’s brilliant working with Cat, and it’s brilliant having a lie in! The team are amazing.”

He added: “I get delicious food, it’s amazing. I’m very easily pleased, if someone is happy to cook for me then I’m happy to eat, whatever time it is.”

