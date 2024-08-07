This Morning star Craig Doyle declares ‘I’m going’ as he’s replaced by returning favourite

This Morning star Craig Doyle has reportedly disappeared from Instagram with no explanation for his fans – just as he is about to disappear from our screens!

The daytime TV star often stars on the popular TV show alongside co-star Josie Gibson and this week, the pair have filled in for Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard during their break away.

Meanwhile, Craig has offered no indication as to why he would disappear from social media – despite having the opportunity to share why, as he presents the programme today (August 7).

Craig Doyle has appeared to have left Instagram (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Craig Doyle ‘deletes’ Instagram

When following previous tags of Craig’s typical handle, @craigadyole, social media users are met with a blank account with the message “no posts yet”.

Craig is extremely popular with viewers and often shares updates to his account, making his unannounced departure all the more mysterious.

ED! has contacted Craig Doyle’s representatives for comment.

His social media shutdown comes after reports that This Morning fans were calling for a presenter shake-up amid Cat and Ben’s summer holiday.

Please can we have Josie and Craig full time as presenters.

On Friday August 2, fans flocked to social media to praise Craig and Josie’s hilarious antics after they opened the show with a dance number whilst donning 80s style outfits.

Craig Doyle is taking a break from presenting with Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

This Morning viewers react

The pair did explain why they had dressed up, with Josie exclaiming: “Hello, what a mover. Oh, here he goes Beyoncé over here. Hello and a big welcome to your Friday’s This Morning.”

Craig added: “There is a reason for this. We are paying homage to the 80s today and we just can’t get enough.”

Elsewhere, fans were over the moon with their energy and hosting skills, with one praising: “Great to see Josie and Craig back hosting, just give them the permanent job already.”

“Please can we have Josie and Craig full time as presenters,” remarked another.

Another agreed: “Love Josie and Craig keep them on more!”

A fourth chimed in: “Nice moves Josie and Craig lol.”

A fifth added: “Nice to see Craig and Josie back. They are such a good pairing. Should be on more often.”

“Craig and Josie are definitely the best presenters. They have chemistry and have a laugh without getting stupid and giggly. They knock spots off Ben and Cat,” concluded another.

Craig Doyle replaced on This Morning

Meanwhile, the star has been replaced by a returning favourite. On today’s episode (August 7), Craig announced that he is departing the show.

An advert shared with fans that Craig would be replaced by another star, just moments before Craig and Josie came on air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Evidently, Craig is heading to the Paris Olympics and will be replaced by Rylan Clark next week!

On today’s episode, Craig and Josie joked about his break away. Consequently, Craig pretended to be upset whilst Josie comforted him. Afterwards, he swapped the This Morning studio for Loose Women in a cross over segment.

Will viewers miss Craig now he is set to be absent from both social media and our screens?

Read more: Holly Willoughby returning to ITV to host reboot of You Bet! with Stephen Mulhern

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.