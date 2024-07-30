This Morning viewers have criticised Dermot O’Leary as he made a remark during a discussion about the devastating stabbings that took place in Southport on July 29.

The presenter made the comment in attempts to segue from one segment to the next. However, his attempts haven’t been met with a positive response.

In fact, several viewers took to social media to share their annoyance.

Dermot O’Leary presented This Morning with Rochelle Humes on July 30 (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary on This Morning

On Monday July 29, a 17-year-old male reportedly attacked several young children aged from six to 11 at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport.

At the time of publication, three children have died as a result of injuries. The victims were young girls aged just six, seven and nine. Five children and two adults were also injured in the attack.

Due to the attack sending shockwaves through the country, This Morning covered the topic during their Tuesday morning episode, on July 30.

Dermot handed over to Good Morning Britain reporter Nithya Rajan who reported on location from Southport, nearby to where the horrific attack took place.

Nithya gave an update on the incident. She said: “Police are questioning a 17-year-old they arrested him in the village of Banks which is about a 15-minute drive from where I’m standing.

Dermot and Rochelle handed over to Nithya Rajan in Southport, Merseyside (Credit: Youtube)

Southport attack

“Police are still trying to get their head around the motive. They ruled out terrorism, but they say the motive for this horrendous attack remains unclear.

“It took place yesterday at Hart Street, which is just over my shoulder, at a dance class. It was a Taylor Swift-themed dance class – it was meant to be a fun start to the summer for the children here and the dance class was fully packed – it was fully booked for 25 children. I was just speaking to some of the mums that have been coming here earlier this morning to lay flowers.”

Radio host Nick Ferrari also shared his thoughts via video link. He stated: “There will be hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of mums and dads taking their children to all sorts of summer camps this very week because all the school holidays kick in. And this was like a sort of summer camp in a community hall where it was Taylor Swift day and the girls aged roughly between six and 10 were going to have a lovely day and start their summer holidays.

This Morning today

“And I think it’s exactly what Sir Keir Starmer said last night. This is beyond the worst nightmares of anybody who’s ever been a parent. You send your child to something that you think is going to be a joyful event and then obviously, it has to be determined exactly what happened, but it would appear that someone with all sorts of whatever issues might be decides to wreak this sort of violence. but it is such a chilling warning because this is the start of the summer holidays.”

After the conversation about the harrowing ordeal, Dermot attempted to move on the discussion. He said: “Thank you, Nick, it doesn’t bare thinking about. Okay, let’s move on.”

This Morning fans react

He then added: “Rachel Reeves yesterday has announced plans to scrap the winter fuel payments for up to 10 million pensioners.”

Dermot’s “let’s move on,” remark seemed to rub viewers the wrong way. One fumed online: “Let’s move on? They spent longer talking about the Strictly scandals than they did about this horrific stabbing spree in Southport.”

Another agreed: “Okay let’s move on from the children’s death – says Dermot. How about you offer your condolences to the families affected? Insensitive.”

A third said: “‘Ok let’s move on’. So insensitive.”

A fourth chimed in: “Okay let’s move on?? How insensitive, that’s shocking from Dermot! Kids died. People are injured you can’t just ‘move on’.”

