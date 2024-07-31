Dermot O’Leary announces This Morning exit as fan-favourite revealed as his replacement

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary has bid farewell to the ITV show for the summer.

Signing off on today’s This Morning (July 31), Dermot revealed who’d be replacing him and when he’d be back.

Dermot O’Leary will be stepping back from This Morning for a while (Credit: Cover Images)

Dermot O’Leary takes break from This Morning

Presenting alongside The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, 51-year-old Dermot confirmed that it would be his last time on the sofa for a while.

As this morning’s programme drew to a close, Dermot and Rochelle exchanged a goodbye hug and some parting words.

“Well listen, thank you very much. It’s been a wonderful week,” he said, as she told him: “It’s been so nice, a lovely few days.”

Dermot O’Leary shared a hug with Rochelle Humes as he announced his This Morning exit (Credit: ITV)

Dermot went on to explain: “So I’m back with Alison [Hammond] in September on the first Friday so I guess that’s the 6th.”

He asked Rochelle what her plans were for the summer, and she shared that she too will be taking some time off – albeit only a couple of weeks – to “take the kids away” with husband Marvin.

After this, she’ll be back presenting This Morning alongside Joel Dommett.

Craig steps in

While Dermot’s news left some viewers disappointed, many were over the moon upon finding out who would be filling in for him…

None other than fan-favourite Craig Doyle!

“Craig back tomorrow!” one person tweeted, accompanied by a partying emoji.

Another person said: “WE GET CRAIG BACK!!!”

Not only that, but he’ll be presenting alongside the lovely Josie Gibson.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary sparks backlash for ‘insensitive’ remark over Southport stabbings on This Morning

So what do you think of this story? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix