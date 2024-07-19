Dermot O’Leary is set to be replaced on This Morning next week and his co-host Alison Hammond revealed who his replacement is.

The pair have been hosting the daytime show this week as main hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are now on their summer break.

But today (July 19), Alison confirmed she’ll be back on the show from Monday – but with a different co-host.

Dermot will be replaced on This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary replaced on This Morning next week

As Dermot put his head in his hands, Alison announced to viewers on Friday: “I’ll be back with you on Monday when I’m going to be hosting alongside Joel Dommett.

“We’re going to be taking you on a trip to the seaside with Phil Vickery.”

Turning to Dermot, Alison said: “I’m going to miss ya!”

It comes after Ben and Cat signed off from This Morning last week for their summer break.

Joel will host This Morning with Alison (Credit: Cover Images)

Ben and Cat on This Morning

Cat said: “That’s all from us for a few weeks. We’ll be back in September.”

Ben added: “You’re going to be in good hands. Thank you for looking after me and Cat for this first term. We’ve loved it haven’t we?”

Cat gushed: “We’ve had the best time ever! Thanks for watching, we’ll see you in September.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Ben shared a gushing message with a montage of photos of himself and Cat on the show.

Ben and Cat are on their summer break from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ben wrote: “Well that was quite the few months!!! Thanks to everyone who has joined us, thanks to the brilliant @thismorning team for their endless enthusiasm and patience, thanks to the amazing @catdeeley for the hugs, the laughs, and especially the drinks, but mostly thanks to all our amazing viewers for your support, messages, interaction and humour.

“We’ll be back in September but I know you’ll be in great hands with all the amazing TM family over the summer. Oh and massive thanks to @kenmckayphoto for all these brilliant snaps!!”

Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark and Sian Welby will all be making hosting appearances on This Morning this summer.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

