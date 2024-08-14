Rylan Clark defiant after sharing ‘worries’ over presenting This Morning with Josie Gibson: ‘I just don’t care’

This Morning viewers have been loving having Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson on screen as they front the ITV show this week.

Rylan and Josie are just one duo in a revolving line-up who have taken on hosting duties of This Morning as Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard take their summer break.

And while they’re clearly enjoying being together, Rylan has previously expressed “worry” about working with the Big Brother winner.

Rylan and Josie are clearly enjoying working together on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Concerns as Josie and Rylan take over ITV show This Morning

Discussing his career earlier this year, Rylan opened up about his work on ITV’s daytime show. He told HuffPost back in January that he likes that he can “drop in for a week, see everyone, and go again, in and out” rather than being a permanent host.

Rylan said: “Anyone I’m hosting with, it feels nice, because we all know each other. That’s a bit of a worry, because we don’t actually remember we’re on the telly. Especially me and Josie.”

Recalling an episode at the start of the year, he continued: “Yesterday, for instance, I went for a wee, and I came back, and they were already back on air and I didn’t [bleep]ing realise. I must have just timed it wrong in my head! But I just don’t care! I know that sounds rude – I care enough that I do the job well. But I don’t care enough that I’m going to cry over it.

“So I just strolled back in a minute after the break like: ‘Sorry, I was having a wee!.’ No one died! And that’s what I love, because I’m like: [Bleep] it, it ain’t our show!’ I think that works, and I think the public love it, as well because it’s real,” he concluded.

Viewers are calling for Rylan and Josie to be made permanent hosts (Credit: ITV)

‘They make the show worth watching’

Viewers have taken to X during the week to demand the pair are made permanent hosts – so they have been loving it, as Rylan predicted.

One wrote: “We are really being treated this summer on #ThisMorning: Rylan & Josie – really enjoyable team to watch.”

Another said they need “either Josie and Rylan or Craig [Doyle] so I can get back to watching every day”.

While a third said: “Make them permanent. Josie and Rylan make the show worth watching.”

Read more: Flustered Josie Gibson apologises to This Morning guest as she admits ‘you did something to me there’

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.