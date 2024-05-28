Josie Gibson has responded to a fan who has quizzed her about her appearance as she hosts This Morning during the half-term holiday.

Big Brother winner Josie and Dermot O’Leary are filling in for Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, who are enjoying a well-deserved break.

But fans were surprised when Josie looked different to what she has done recently.

She took to Instagram following Monday’s show to share a photo of herself behind the scenes of the ITV show.

She wrote: “Thank you for tuning in this bank holiday on Monday! See you tomorrow from 10am!”

Showing off a new strawberry blonde hairstyle, fans were quick to ask her about her new look.

Josie Gibson in hair transformation

Josie has recently showed off a redder look, but has now switched back closer to a blonder colour.

One fan asked the presenter outright: “Where’s the red hair?”

Josie responded: “Apricot Blonde now lover,” alongside a string of kisses and laughing emoji.

Josie recently sported a red tone in her hair (Credit: ITV)

And her followers are big fans of her hair, with one writing: “Love you blonde.”

A second added: “Great show. Love the hair.”

With a third writing: “OBSESSED with your hair colour,” with a flame emoji.

Fans also used the photo as an opportunity to rejoice at Josie being back on screens.

One wrote: “Love watching you! I switched it on because you and Dermot were on.”

A second penned: “Absolute breath of fresh air seeing you on This Morning.”

And a third wrote: “It’s always a lovely treat when you’re on. Love you on This Morning!”

Josie is currently hosting This Morning with Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host taking summer off

Josie recently left fans upset when she revealed she will be taking time off over the summer to spend time with her son Reggie.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Josie was quizzed on whether she has plans to leave This Morning. Josie replied: “Of course I want to stay on the show – it’s part of my life now, it’s my family.”

“I will continue to be on the sofa but, during the summer, I will take some time off to be with Reggie during his holidays,” she added.

Sharing her holiday plans, Josie revealed: “We’re planning to travel around the country together, maybe in a caravan.”

