Josie Gibson hits back at remarks about her ‘rolls’ in figure-hugging outfits as Craig Doyle declares she’s ‘beautiful’

This Morning star Josie Gibson discussed her figure in a candid confession today (August 7) whilst on air with Craig Doyle.

The Bristolian beauty chatted about the topic alongside Alan Johnson and Sonia Sodha, when addressing actress Kate Winslet’s recent comments about refusing to hide her belly rolls.

Josie and Sonia agreed that as women, especially women on TV, they often feel like they have to look a certain way. It was here that Josie shared her thoughts on those who criticise her appearance…

Josie Gibson on This Morning

Josie admitted that there have been times where she has been left disheartened due to seeing clips and snaps of herself sat on the This Morning sofa with her “rolls” showing. She even said that she wished she had sat up straighter to disguise them.

The star also praised Kate Winslet, expressing her love for her and her agreement of Kate’s empowering comments.

Josie even acknowledged those who have criticised the way she looks, insisting that she loves her body despite the backlash.

She said: “You know, sometimes I do get a bit of gip for wearing clothes that are too tight for me, but I love my body and I love what it does for me.”

Craig also chimed in, dubbing her as beautiful and stating: “You’re gorgeous and my family love you because you are so natural.”

Kate Winslet shares her ‘deliberate’ bid to show off her ‘rolls’

Oscar-winning actress Kate recently explained that whilst filming her latest project, a member of the team encouraged her to sit up straight to hide her rolls.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini… and one of the crew came up between takes and said: ‘You might want to sit up straighter.’

“So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?”

Back in May, Josie opened up about the backlash she previously suffered regarding her weight, after starring on Big Brother in 2010.

She said: “I used to cry on a daily basis after coming out of BB. It was the start of social media, but when I lost weight people were awful.”

Josie added: “I don’t feel like I get shamed as much as I used to though, I do feel like things are changing.”

