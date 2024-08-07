Josie Gibson candidly opened up about a “horrible” hidden health disorder she suffers from as she hosted This Morning.

Former Big Brother winner Josie, 39, is helping out with hosting duties over the summer, hosting alongside Craig Doyle this week and Rylan Clark next week.

On Wednesday (August 7), Josie and Craig took part in a segment speaking about dreams with expert Theresa Cheung.

Josie and Craig were discussing dreams on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning

After taking calls from viewers to discuss what their dreams mean, Josie made the admission.

She said: “I do get weird dreams, really weird dreams. And I get sleep paralysis which is even weirder.

“If anybody knows about sleep paralysis, it can actually be quite scary.”

Josie is hosting This Morning with Craig Doyle this week (Credit: ITV)

Journalist Sonia Sodha, who was on hand to discuss the headlines, added: “Is that where you just wake up and you can’t move?”

Josie responded: “You cannot move. You’re awake but you’re still asleep. You think you’re totally awake, you can’t scream. It’s horrible.”

Sonia added: “I’ve had that before. Very rarely but it’s really weird.”

The NHS states that the condition “happens when you cannot move your muscles as you are waking up or falling asleep”. It adds: “This is because you are in sleep mode but your brain is active.”

It says that sleep paralysis is “scary but harmless” and “most people will only get it once or twice in their life”.

Contributor Sonia Sodha revealed she has also suffered from the condition (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s show, Josie opened up on being criticised for wearing figure-hugging outfits.

Discussing Kate Winslet’s refusal to hide her belly rolls, Josie admitted she sometimes wished she’d “sat up straighter” when seeing old photos of her body.

She added: “You know, sometimes I do get a bit of gip for wearing clothes that are too tight for me, but I love my body and I love what it does for me.”

Her co-host Craig chimed in: “You’re gorgeous and my family love you because you are so natural.”

Read more: Josie Gibson left ‘crying’ daily after cruel taunts from ‘body-shaming’ trolls

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.