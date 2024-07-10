This Morning regular Matthew Wright has told his fans on social media he is “ready to go” ahead of making a big move after many years.

Pundit Matthew has shared how he is at a time in his life when “it really is time to say goodbye”.

And so, the 59-year-old presenter has packed up his life in order to “go the full Worzel after so many years dithering”.

Amid well wishes from followers online, Matthew is now ready to move home to Devon! But it seems he may have suffered a slight delay to his plans today (Wednesday July 10).

Matthew Wright hopes to ‘go the full Worzel’ (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning pundit Matthew Wright on the move

On Tuesday (July 9) evening, Matthew uploaded a selfie showing him in front of a stack of his boxed-up belongings.

He wrote: “Packing all done, two days non stop but I’m ready to go!

“Thought I’d be more emotional after 23 years here but no which means it really is time to say goodbye and go the full Worzel after so many years dithering.

“A new dawn for me tomorrow.”

In reply to others users tweeting their best to him, Matthew joked to another person moving soon they will need plenty of boxes.

He also agreed bundling everything up for moving was stressful. Matthew revealed: “Moved a lot as a child which might explain why I’ve been in one place so long. It’s truly horrible!”

However, Matthew wasn’t able to set off for the south west from London first thing today…

Packing all done, two days non stop but I’m ready to go! Thought I’d be more emotional after 23 years here but no which means it really is time to say goodbye and go the full Worzel after so many years dithering. A new dawn for me tomorrow x pic.twitter.com/ctkdYnLxYG — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) July 9, 2024

A&E dash

Matthew posted at 6.30 this morning: “Turns out my bad neck is actually quite bad. Indebted to paramedics Steph and Miko for getting me to hospital and dealing with worst of pain. Doesn’t look like I’ll be moving house today.”

He later updated fans about his health: “2 shots of morphine so far, one diazepam, 1000mg paracetamol and it’s not even 7am #BreakfastOfChampions.”

Matthew Wright has tweeted about going to hospital this morning (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew also shared how he was being well looked after. He added: “Waiting room was intense (a bit of argy bargy behind me) but staff have been really switched on.”

And also posted: “Having an absolutely first class @nhs experience thus far.”

Hopefully he’ll be feeling better soon and be able to complete his move.

ED! has approached a representative for Matthew Wright for comment.

