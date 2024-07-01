This Morning introduced a new competition segment on today’s show as viewers shared their thoughts on the addition.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were back hosting Monday’s programme (July 1). The show’s new competition segment – Coin Drop – began today.

The game gives viewers a chance to win up to £20,000!

The new competition segment took place today (Credit: ITV)

New This Morning competition

To enter the competition, viewers need to tap on the Win tab in their This Morning app and answer a question correctly.

If answered correctly, the presenters could phone them live on air to play the game. The viewer then gets the chance to win up to £20k.

On today’s show, Ben and Cat phoned up Eric who got to play the first game. He said he’d probably spend the money on his kids.

This Morning viewer Eric bagged £10k from today’s game! (Credit: ITV)

Eric had to decide who he wanted to release a coin out of Ben and Cat. He chose Cat.

Cat then went up behind the board and climbed up so she should release the coin into whichever column Eric chose.

Meanwhile, Ben stood next to the machine and asked Eric which column between one and seven he wanted.

This competition’s just another version of Tipping Point.

Eric chose seven and Cat then released the coin into the column as it travelled down to the different amounts of money at the bottom. It ended up in the £3,000 column.

However, Eric then got another coin to drop. It landed on £10,000 meaning Eric bagged himself the £10k.

Eric won £10,000 in our brand new competition and it could be you tomorrow! Here’s how to enter our Coin Drop! https://t.co/WGhVCA2hCl pic.twitter.com/KY0E9mESOS — This Morning (@thismorning) July 1, 2024

Viewers shared their thoughts on the new segment, with many pointing out its similarities to Ben’s game show Tipping Point.

One person said: “This competition’s just another version of Tipping Point.”

Another wrote: “Ben feels right at home with this game, it’s Tipping Point.”

Someone else added: “Ben Shepherd elbowing his ridiculous Tipping Point into #thismorning and pay £2 to play… terrible!!”

However, another tweeted: “Poor Ben can’t get away from Tipping Point.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

