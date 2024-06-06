This Morning is facing more than 600 Ofcom complaints due to Nick Ferrari’s recent controversial comments about people who suffer from nut allergies.

The radio host appeared on This Morning last week (May 28) where he discussed a new luxury airline for dogs with presenters Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson.

Nick embarked on an irate rant about rules he would put in place if he was to have his own airline. This included some stern words for those who suffer from nut allergies. His comments, of course, left viewers less than impressed and just a day later, Dermot issued an apology live on air.

However, now it seems Dermot’s apology wasn’t enough as the programme has be whacked with hundreds of complaints.

This Morning in hot water amid Ofcom complaints

The This Morning View segment saw Nick Ferrari discuss a new airline, named Bark Air, created especially for dogs. It sparked his tirade about peanuts.

Nick said: “If you don’t like peanuts, don’t get on the plane either, because I do. I can’t eat them because someone is at the back of the plane is going to drop dead or something, if I have a peanut – I don’t quite know why!”

Dermot looked very uncomfortable and exclaimed: “I won’t begin to start unpacking this!” Josie and Dermot then let out strained laughter and Dermot even covered his face with his script.

Makes me furious to hear them talk so nonchalantly like that.

On May 29, Dermot issued an apology about the comments, whilst on air. He said: “Quickly before we start, yesterday there was a reference on the show to nut allergies in The Morning View. Apologies from us.”

He continued: “We just want to reiterate that we take those very seriously, especially dangerous ones, on the show. So following on from stories this week about a family not being able to fly because of an allergy issue we are going to be doing a special segment on it next week as well.”

The comments were met with fury from fans and even a nut-free brand chimed in on social media.

Now, 637 complainants have logged their disapproval of the segment via Ofcom.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment on the Ofcom complaints levelled at This Morning.

This Morning viewers fume over nut allergy comments

Vegan, gluten, dairy, wheat, nut, soya and egg-free brand Creative Nature fumed on social media about the segment. They said: “THIS MORNING, THIS IS SIMPLY NOT GOOD ENOUGH! We are absolutely appalled by this recent segment on @thismorning.”

Their statement continued: “Instead of the presenters standing up and showcasing this comment was wrong they simply just sat there and laughed. This Morning, do you think this is good enough? You are continuing to allow people to see allergies as a joke. Someone dying on an airline due to someone eating nuts on board could be someone’s reality.

“That is absolutely in no way a joke to be laughed at on national tv. Use this platform to educate and bring awareness to this issue instead of making it a laughing matter.”

Another social media complained: “Honestly this is appalling!! Why is the risk of someone’s death something we laugh at?! What on earth @thismorning this is not okay.”

A third agreed: “Unbelievable!! People who have allergies don’t choose their allergies! You can withhold from having peanuts for a day on a plane. Makes me furious to hear them talk so nonchalantly like that.”

