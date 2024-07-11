This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have signed off for the summer as they look forward to several weeks of (hopefully!) sunshine.

On Thursday (July 11), the hosts – who made their debut as main presenters in March – announced it was their final show until September.

But fans have a lot to get excited for as Ben and Cat’s replacements over the next few weeks have been revealed.

Ben and Cat hosted their final This Morning show of the summer today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters for summer

Signing off the show today, Cat said: “That’s all from us for a few weeks. We’ll be back in September.”

Ben added: “You’re going to be in good hands. Thank you for looking after me and Cat for this first term. We’ve loved it haven’t we?”

Cat gushed: “We’ve had the best time ever! Thanks for watching, we’ll see you in September.”

It was then revealed which members of the This Morning family will be standing in for Ben and Cat.

Dermot and Alison kick off the summer shows from Monday (Credit: ITV)

Who will host This Morning over the 2024 summer

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will kick off the summer shows from Monday (July 15).

Meanwhile, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Joel Dommett and Sian Welby will take it in turns to host over the summer weeks.

Over the summer months, viewers will be taken on a holiday from home with a mix of seaside items from across the country, ITV has teased.

A couple of Hollywood stars – including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman – will also make appearances.

As the weather warms up, and the sun shines, here’s an exclusive look at who’ll be keeping you company this summer on #ThisMorning! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/20C63EA1Pl — This Morning (@thismorning) July 11, 2024

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell has said: “Viewers will not want to miss a moment this summer! The shows will be packed and whatever the weather, the team in front of the cameras and behind will deliver plenty of content to keep the nation smiling.

“I’m delighted Alison and Dermot are kicking things off and together with our brilliant family of hosts – made up of the biggest names in TV – they will be serving up really exciting content on Britain’s biggest daytime show.”

Ben and Cat will return to This Morning on September 2.

Craig and Josie are among the presenting line-up for This Morning over the summer (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have shared their thoughts on Ben and Cat’s break. One person said on Instagram: “Thank God for the summer holidays! I can watch all week instead of just Fridays.”

Another wrote: “Finally I might actually watch for a few weeks over the summer.”

Someone else added: “A brilliant presenter pairing Craig Doyle and @Sianwelby.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

