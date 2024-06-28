Cat Deeley’s warning to Ben Shephard after he shared rare insight into marriage

This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard often discuss a variety of topics, meaning their personal lives are rarely out of the question.

Especially after Ben Shephard took to social media and shared a rare glimpse into his marriage with wife Annie.

However, Cat couldn’t help but issue a stark warning about Tipping Point host Ben’s admission.

In fact, she did so in the comment section!

Ben Shephard was issued a warning from Cat Deeley (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley in warning Ben Shephard over marriage

Ben took to Instagram in May to share that he and Annie had enjoyed a sun-soaked day at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Alongside a snap of Annie – who is a garden and interior designer – beaming, he penned: “Mrs S in her element! Just spent the day @rhschelsea it was so amazing to see the amazing gardens supported by @project.giving.back loads of friends but especially @annieshepharddesign so inspired – only problem is I think she’s now planning a garden makeover.”

Consequently, Cat was quick to chime in in the comments. Issuing her warning, she said: “Now you’re in trouble…. the Reno [renovation] is imminent.”

Now you’re in trouble….the Reno is imminent.

Meanwhile, other fans of the star also shared their thoughts in the comment section. One said: “Think yourself lucky. Think of what it would cost if you hired somebody.”

Another quipped: “Uh oh!! She is very welcome to splash a bit of her inspo our way!! Looking fabulous…as always… bet you had a gorgeous day.”

A third praised: “It’s an excellent side effect! Looking very gorgeous Annie.”

Chef Marcus Bean stated: “Your garden is amazing, I need to pop over and doing some cooking in it with yourself and Annie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

‘Proud husband’

It isn’t the first time Ben has praised interior designer Annie’s gardening skills. Last July, he wrote to social media alongside a snap of himself and his wife: “#Proud husband post!”

Ben then went on to praise Annie’s win of a prize for her garden designs. He gushed: Thanks to @gingerhorticulture for capturing this moment @annieshepharddesign being announced as the recipient of the Judges Prize from @londoncollegegardendesign thanks to @jothompsongarden.

This Morning presenter Ben Shephard has previously praised his wife online (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“She has worked so hard over the last year, I couldn’t be more proud of her and excited for what comes next. She’s loved this course and all her fellow students.

“It’s been great to see her so inspired and motivated, not gonna lie the boys are delighted that they won’t have to rely on their old man for food, drinks and general logistics now mum has graduated- everyone is relieved about that!! Other than Deliveroo who’s profits will now slump significantly!!”

Read more: Cat Deeley shocked by Ben Shephard’s swipe at her husband on This Morning: ‘You know he’s poorly at the moment!’

Catch Ben on This Morning, Monday-Thursday from 10am and on Tipping Point weekdays at 4pm, both on ITV1.

Why not leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story?