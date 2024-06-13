This Morning will see a shake-up on Friday as Dermot O’Leary is replaced by one of the show’s favourite presenters.

At the end of Thursday’s show, hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard revealed that Friday host Alison Hammond will be joined by someone other than Dermot.

Instead, Bristolian fave Josie Gibson will be hosting alongside Alison – and viewers are already sharing their thoughts.

Josie will host Friday’s This Morning with Alison (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

Cat told viewers at the end of the show today: “Alison is joined by Josie tomorrow when they’ll be speaking to the Scottish football fans in Germany ahead of tomorrow’s big Euros match.”

Ben then revealed that Adrian Dunbar will also appear on the show on Friday.

Following the news that Josie and Alison will host Friday’s show, fans began sharing their thoughts – and it wasn’t looking too good.

Dermot will be replaced by Josie tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

One person said on X: “Oh god, tomorrow’s going to be PAINFUL. Josie and Alison pretending to be excited about the Euros.”

Another wrote: “Josie and Alison tomorrow? Thank [bleep] I’m working tomorrow.”

Someone else ranted: “Should have been Josie and Craig [Doyle].”

However, the pair seem to go down a treat with many viewers. When they last hosted the programme, one fan gushed: “Love you two. You both should do This Morning, you’re brilliant together.”

Another added: “Love you two!”

Ben and Cat revealed that Alison and Josie will team up on Friday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning on ITV

Alison and Dermot have been Friday hosts since 2021. In March of this year, Ben and Cat became the programme’s main presenters following the exits of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

However, Ben and Cat have appeared to have a good time winning some viewers over. Earlier this month, reports claimed that Cat was “feeling pressure” over the ITV role.

A source told OK!: “Cat is really feeling the pressure at This Morning and knows there is a lot riding on her and Ben to get it right. She is really loving working with Ben and the partnership that they are building but she’s well aware of the critics and the falling ratings.

“She feels she and Ben haven’t been given enough time and that they are the fall guys for everything that went on at the show over the past few years.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

