This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have revealed Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby sent a sweet gift and a series of messages ahead of their debut on the ITV daytime show.

Phillip Schofield left under a cloud back in May 2023 when he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger member of the production team.

Holly Willoughby left the following October, after police uncovered a plot to kidnap, rape and kill her.

However, they still both clearly hold the show dear to their hearts, with the outgoing presenters reaching out to the new hosts before they started their new roles.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley had messages of support from Phil and Holly before they started as the new This Morning presenters (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters Holly and Phil in contact with Ben and Cat

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Cat admitted she only knows Holly and Phillip “a little bit”. However, reportedly sensing her reluctance to speak about their predecessors, Ben jumped in and revealed they’ve not only been in touch, they’ve sent gifts, too.

“I know Holly very well and I’ve been in touch with her. She sent us both flowers when we started, and I got a message from Phil as well. They said it’s a special, precious show and you’re going to love it, just make the most of it,” Ben revealed.

Cat then added: “It was the most beautiful surprise to get a gorgeous bunch of flowers and a handwritten note in my dressing room from Holly. So we’ve been texting.”

Holly and Phil both left their roles as presenters of This Morning last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly and Cat to ‘have a glass of champagne’

She then added that the women are making plans to meet up “when the dust settles”. Cat revealed: “We’re a bit like: ‘When the dust settles we’ll have a glass of champagne.'”

Cat and Ben are currently on their summer break from This Morning. As a result, hosts including Craig Doyle, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes are filling their shoes until the start of September.

Read more: This Morning star marries husband months after welcoming first baby

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.