This Morning could be set for a shake-up of its presenters, it’s been claimed, as ITV has been tipped to sign Sian Welby up as a permanent presenter by the end of the year.

Sian, 37, joined the This Morning family as a contributor host last year. She is hosting the show alongside Craig Doyle this week as Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard enjoy the final days of their summer break.

But leading bookmakers Coral now predict Sian could take the main job by the end of next year.

Sian is hosting alongside Craig Doyle this week (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby to become main This Morning host, bookies predict

Coral’s PR manager John Hill told The Sun: “Sian Welby continues to make a positive impression on This Morning, and as a result of strong support in our betting, we make her odds-on to be a permanent presenter on the ITV show by the end of 2025.”

The bookies currently have Sian at odds of 1/2 to be hired as the show’s main presenter.

It was reported back in February that ITV bosses were keen to book Sian to replace Holly Willoughby. Holly quit the show last October after a terrifying kidnap and murder plot was uncovered by police.

However, Sian does have a controversial past. At the start of the year, Sian’s comments about a business that featured on Dragons’ Den were referred to Ofcom by numerous irate fans.

Speaking about the business – which produces a bar of chocolate filled with crisps – Sian asked if it was a “scam”. Sian and co-host Roman Kemp also said it looked as though the product’s website was “made by a child”.

The woman who runs the business called the comments “bullying”.

This Morning presenters: ‘Sian has done a fantastic job’

The show saw a number of stand-in hosts try out for the job, before settling on Cat.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her. She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone.

“She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin [Frizell] and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly.”

Sian’s newborn daughter Ruby joined her on screen on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Baby Ruby’s TV debut

Viewers were delighted when Sian returned to screens on Monday (August 26) after taking maternity leave to welcome her daughter Ruby.

Sian welcomed Ruby in June, and brought her along to the studio as she made her return.

Her co-host Craig said: “You’ve brought along a very, very special guest. Our newest, tiniest, cutest member of the This Morning family.”

As the cameras cut to Sian’s partner Jake, who was holding Ruby, he added: “Oh my goodness. The nation curls up with cuteness.”

Proud mum Sian added: “Awww little Ruby. It’s so sweet to have her with me. I was nervous about leaving her.”

