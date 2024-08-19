This Morning viewers fume over Rochelle and Joel following ‘car crash’ segment: ‘Get rid!’

This Morning viewers have been left unimpressed with Rochelle Humes and Joel Dommett’s presenting efforts earlier today.

In fact, some are eager for the pair to be replaced altogether.

One segment in particular really seemed to rub viewers the wrong way, with plenty taking to social media to complain.

This Morning fans weren’t impressed with Joel Dommett and Rochelle Humes’ antics (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers fume over Rochelle Humes and Joel Dommett

Rochelle and Joel were joined by Will Best via video link from the This Morning forest earlier today. In the segment, Will spoke with UK and Ireland’s tree-hugging champion Jim Tubbs-Galley.

Jim, who is on his way to Finland soon for the world tree-hugging championships, made the unusual segment especially chaotic when he instructed Will to jump on his back so he could lift him up for a double tree hug.

It was here that This Morning viewers flocked to social media to share their frustration with today’s episode.

One wrote: “This tree-hugging segment on @thismorning, is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Another fumed: “Rochelle and Joel what a pair of childish immature planks.”

A third said: “Joel and Rochelle..[bleep] hell. Give me bloody strength.”

“This really is a car crash of a sofa presenter [bleep] show today, get rid of that two,” remarked another.

Another questioned: “What in the actual [bleep]?”

Will Best presented a segment in the This Morning forest (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans react

“Today must be the worst programme I’ve ever seen…total rubbish. Switching off! And Joel and Rochelle are just awful, too hyped up and giggly, can’t cope with it,” complained a sixth.

However, others did find the fun in Joel and Rochelle’s presenting skills. One penned on social media: “That tree-hugging segment was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen, hilarious.”

After Will’s hilarious tree hugging antics, Joel and Rochelle were left reeling. “I’ve got to be honest that was some of the best best telly I’ve ever witnessed,” exclaimed Joel.

Rochelle agreed: “Yeah, we’re lost for words at this point Will.”

The pair were left in hysterical laughter, with Rochelle managing to add in between giggles: “I think that’s going to go up there as the most random jobs of Will’s career isn’t it? We’ve achieved that.”

