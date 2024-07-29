This Morning star Rochelle Humes has replaced Alison Hammond on the show today as she hosted with Dermot O’Leary.

However, poor Dermot, 51, has been dealt a blow over his partnership with Rochelle.

According to a body language expert, Rochelle appears as a “stronger host when she’s presenting on her own”.

Rochelle returned to This Morning today! (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes on This Morning

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “Dermot takes the lead when hosting with Rochelle.

“When we look at Dermot’s body language, he exudes a lot of dominance with his shoulders back and never looks down at the floor, telling us he’s in control and feels strong enough to pave the way for Rochelle.”

He went on: “However, Rochelle feels more confident and comes across as a stronger host when she’s presenting on her own. We can tell this with her posture being more upright, we see her leaning forward a bit more which is a sign of engaging in conversation and giving them their full attention.”

Darren said Rochelle’s body language is “more open” which shows she “feels at home when speaking to the camera alone”.

The expert added: “We get a sense that she likes to be in control of her own pace. When we see her following Dermot’s lead as he shows her the ropes, we spot more regular signs of nervousness through Rochelle’s facial expressions and as she carries herself on camera.

“She comes across as more stoic with less enthusiasm, engagement and an active presence.”

Alison has been replaced this week (Credit: ITV)

As Rochelle replaced Alison today, viewers had mixed reactions. One person fumed: “Why have you got her on she is so annoying and talks over Dermot?”

Another wrote: “Turned on. Switched off.”

However, someone else gushed: “Rochelle is a natural, I love her presenting.”

