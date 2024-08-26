Sian Welby brought her baby daughter onto This Morning today as she hosted the bank holiday episode with Craig Doyle.

The presenter became a mum in June when she welcomed her daughter Ruby with her partner Jake.

On Monday (August 26), Sian, 37, was back on This Morning as she co-presented with Craig – and to the delight of fans, she brought little Ruby along with her!

Sian brought daughter Ruby with her to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby on This Morning

Opening the show, Craig, 53, gushed: “You’ve brought along a very, very special guest. Our newest, tiniest, cutest member of the This Morning family.”

The camera then cut to Sian‘s partner Jake cradling little Ruby.

Craig cooed: “Oh my goodness. The nation curls up with cuteness.”

Jake cradled little Ruby on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Proud mum Sian said: “Awww little Ruby. It’s so sweet to have her with me. I was nervous about leaving her so it’s just…” as she watched Jake cuddling Ruby.

Jake then said: “She did a big poo before we left,” to which Sian replied: “Oh great!”

Back in June, Sian announced the birth of her daughter Ruby. Appearing on This Morning shortly after, Sian gushed: “Yes I’m tired, I’m delirious but it is the best thing I have ever done and I’m just absolutely over the moon.

“I’m in love, I’m loving every second despite it being absolute carnage at times.”

She added of Ruby’s name choice: “We found out the sex at the 20-week scan and it was one of those names that we said out loud, we both liked it and we were calling the bump Ruby from then so she was always Ruby.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

