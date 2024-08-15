Sian Welby cuts short maternity leave as she returns to This Morning amid ‘emergency’

Sian Welby made a return to This Morning today as she reacted to the news of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague’s split.

On Wednesday, Love Island power couple Tommy and Molly-Mae announced they had broken up after five years together. The news has left their fans shocked.

On Thursday’s This Morning, the news was discussed as Sian cut her maternity leave short to share her thoughts.

Sian made a return from her maternity leave today (Credit: ITV)

Sian Welby on This Morning

Host Josie Gibson said today: “We’ve brought Sian in to go through this with us.”

Rylan Clark quipped: “She’s broke her maternity leave to do this breaking story!”

The hosts then asked Sian how she’s doing as a new mum. She gushed: “Everything so far so good. Baby Ruby is sleeping as we speak so I’m hoping I can get through this.”

Sian joked that the news of Molly-Mae and Tommy’s split is a “showbiz emergency”.

Tommy and Molly-Mae have split after five years together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The presenter then discussed Molly-Mae and Tommy’s relationship and how their split unfolded.

Discussing Molly-Mae’s statement, Sian said: “Fans are reading into the way she’s described it, which sounds like it’s come as a bit of a surprise and a devastating one at that, that maybe something has gone wrong between the couple.

“And perhaps it is Tommy that’s done something wrong. But at this point, it’s all speculation.”

Rylan then said they wish both Tommy and Molly-Mae “the best”.

It comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy shared statements on Wednesday to confirm their split.

This Morning discussed Molly-Mae and Tommy’s split today (Credit: ITV)

Molly-Mae Hague statement

Influencer Molly-Mae wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

She added: “I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

Molly-Mae issued a statement (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, shortly after, boxer Tommy wrote on his Instagram Stories: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi. I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

“Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our family’s privacy as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

