This Morning regular Juliet Sear has revealed some wonderful news on social media, underneath none other than Lorraine Kelly’s recent snap.

Lorraine is also gearing up to welcome a new addition to her family as she is set to become a grandmother for the first time.

It was here that Juliet shared her very own news!

This Morning star Juliet Sear welcomes first grandchild

Lorraine took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her daughter Rosie showing off her growing baby bump. She gushed in the caption: “Not long now!! My gorgeous girl @rosiekellysmith looking blooming beautiful. Treated herself to @bytimothydavid hairdo.

Juliet has three children (Credit: ITV)

“She’s so organised and we all can’t wait to meet the new baby girl (I may or may not have a bought a few wee bits of clothes for her). I think granny is going to be my favourite title of all time.”

Of course, plenty of followers flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes. Including Juliet Sear who chimed in with her very own excitement of becoming a grandma for the first time!

She penned: “So exciting!! We are grandparents today!! First time.”

Plenty of social media users also shared their congratulations with the pro baker, with one stating: “Congratulations to you!”

Another said: “That’s wonderful! Congratulations and love to the new mum and dad. You and your family and of course. Love to your first grandchild xx.”

A third added: “Congratulations!! How exciting! Enjoy your new ‘job’.”

Juliet is best known as a baker on the telly (Credit: ITV)

Juliet Sear’s children

Back in April, the This Morning baker shared the news of becoming a grandparent. During an interview with The Express, This Morning star Juliet revealed that her eldest daughter, Lydia, is having a baby.

Juliet said: “She’s doing really well. She’s got her own place, she’s a graphic designer and is a fine artist.

The star continued: “She’s just sold her own place and is getting another one. She’s having a baby in a few months.”

Juliet’s youngest daughter, Ruby, 23, is currently starring in Netflix’s The Gentlemen. Whilst her son George, 26, is also an actor. He stars on Disney+’s Love, Victor and The Evermoor.

Juliet also spoke of her other two children, and explained how she doesn’t worry about them being in the spotlight. She explained when asked of her concern: “Not really because they’ve all done things like that since they were so little. They’ve always been out doing things, they’ve always been away with their classes.

“Ruby left to live all by herself when she was 16 in LA. The stories she’s told me since that have happened, it’s mad. You can’t worry because you’ve got to let them go and hope they make the right decisions.”

Congratulations Juliet and family!

