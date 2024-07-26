Gyles Brandreth under fire over ‘arrogant’ behaviour towards Alison Hammond: ‘Anyone sense they hate each other?’

This Morning star Gyles Brandreth came under fire over his behaviour towards show host Alison Hammond today (Friday, July 26).

Today’s edition of the show is the last for Alison and Dermot O’Leary before they head off on their summer break.

Alison and Dermot hosted today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Gyles vs Alison

Today’s edition of This Morning is Alison and Dermot’s last before the summer break.

During the show, they hosted a discussion of the latest news. They were joined by Gyles and Tom Swarbrick.

One of the topics of discussion was the upcoming US Presidential election.

President Joe Biden announced that he would not be running for re-election recently, and has nominated Kamala Harris to succeed him.

During the discussion, Gyles corrected Alison on her pronunciation of Kamala – and viewers reckon the 49-year-old wasn’t too happy about it.

Fans slammed Gyles (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Fans reckon Alison and Gyles ‘hate’ each other

Taking to Twitter, some fans speculated that Alison and Gyles don’t like each other.

“Does anyone else sense that Gyles and Alison hate each other lol,” one fan tweeted.

“Alison has deffo got the ick over Gyles correcting her pronunciation…,” another said.

“ACTUALLY, Gyles – Alison’s pronunciation of KAMALA is absolutely correct. I’m of Asian heritage, Kamala is an Asian name. While I generally like you, don’t be so arrogant as to think you know everything…,” a third wrote.

Alison is taking a break over the summer (Credit: ITV)

Alison announces summer break

Yesterday (Thursday, July 25) saw Alison announce that she would be taking a break from the show.

“It’s quite sad that tomorrow is going to be our last show for some time,” Dermot said.

“I know, I know, my last day. I’m going on holiday bubs, it’s time,” Alison replied.

“Alison needs a break,” she then added.

“Do you know what, Al? We all need a break,” Dermot then said.

Addressing the viewers, Alison then said: “We do, even you need a break from me!”

Read more: Emotional This Morning star Alison Hammond admits fear of travelling to US because of her skin colour: ‘You could lose your life’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix