This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary returned today (May 3), serving up their weekly dose of Friday fun.

However, as the pair took over from Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Monday to Thursday host Cat quipped that the dynamic duo are “trouble” in the This Morning studio.

And, as the show kicked off with a very energetic opening, she wasn’t wrong!

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presented This Morning today (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning today: Cat Deeley dubs Alison and Dermot ‘trouble’

Dermot and Alison shared a cosy selfie to social media before the show, where they could be seen smiling.

Their obvious bond caused viewers to flock to the comments section with their praise, with some even claiming they only watch the show to see them.

One wrote: “I only watch Fridays now love you two.” Another gushed:” Thank god it’s Friday, with you two.” A third admitted: “Can’t wait. I only watch Fridays now.” Another chimed in: “Cannot wait – love it when you’re both presenting.” A fifth praised: “My favourite, on screen couple!!!”

They weren’t the only ones sharing their thoughts on the post. None other than permanent presenter Cat Deeley chimed in too. She ignored those hating on her presenting prowess and branded Alison and Dermot “trouble”.

She joked: “Trouble – the best kind.”

And she wasn’t wrong. Minutes into the show – which started off with a lively dance opening from the Friday hosts – Dermot had to halt the show as Alison struggled to catch her breath. And, later, chaos ensued as Jimmy Carr gatecrashed Clodagh McKenna’s cookery segment.

Cat Deeley is the permanent host of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary

Cat’s comment came after a body language expert weighed in on Alison and Dermot’s on-screen chemistry, as opposed to Ben and Cat’s.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton explained: “Dermot and Alison have got a much greater level of connection and rapport. They sit quite close to each other and have a lot more genuine, authentic, interactive banter.

“They seem very seamless as a duo and there’s less moments where they talk over each other compared to Cat and Ben. I just feel the way in which they present and talk to people, they’re a lot more effortless.

“I do feel that the level of deep rapport and reciprocal liking is there. You’ll notice sometimes that one of them will touch the other’s elbow or hand, which is a sign that they’re very comfortable being close to each other. They also laugh at the same things and share the same characteristics in many ways. You can really tell that these two genuinely get on off-screen.”

He went on to say of their co-stars: “Overall, I think Ben has seamlessly and effortlessly transitioned into his role on This Morning. It’s a similar format to Good Morning Britain, so I think he’s adapted really well.

“I definitely believe he’ll be on the show for some time, whereas Cat still needs to find momentum. She appears slightly out of depth compared to other presenters on the show, but that’s not to say that things won’t change.”

