This Morning today (Thursday, July 4) saw Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard host the show on election day.

However – despite broadcasters being under strict rules over what they can and can’t report politics-wise, some viewers believe Cat is sending a message to voters…

Cat and Ben hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

Election coverage on This Morning today?

ITV and other broadcasters in the UK are under strict rules today over what they can and can’t report about the election.

Broadcasters aren’t allowed to report anything that may affect voting today.

According to Ofcom, broadcasters aren’t allowed to report on details of campaigning or election issues. They are not allowed to publish results of any opinion polls either. They may only do this once polls close at 10pm tonight.

For example, on GMB today, the extent of their election coverage was to inform viewers that polls are open, and what ID they can use to vote.

This Morning today didn’t even discuss the election as they adhered to the strict rules.

‘Interesting choice of outfit from Cat’ (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning today

Despite This Morning not discussing the election, some viewers believed that Cat was sending a political message with what she was wearing.

The 47-year-old presenter was wearing a white dress decorated with red roses today.

The red rose is the official symbol of the Labour Party, which they adopted back in 1986.

Some viewers believe that Cat was showing her support for the party with her dress today.

“Interesting choice of outfit from Cat this morning… especially on Polling Day,” one viewer tweeted.

“Cat Deeley wearing that dress is no accident,” another said. “Yes Cat Deeley [rose emoji],” a third wrote.

Some viewers thought Ben was sending a message too with his blue shirt (blue being the colour associated with the Conservatives).

“Ben wearing that shirt is no accident,” one fan said.

Cat struggled to get in to the studios yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Cat reveals security issue

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 3) saw Cat experience something of a security issue before the show.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video of herself backstage.

“Had a bit of a problem with security today,” she said. “But managed to get into the building… only just.”

In explanation, she held up her ITV pass, although it wasn’t hers, but rather Ben’s.

“Ben Shephard may have a few problems! He’s got my pass!” she added.

