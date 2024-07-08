This Morning viewers support Chris Kamara as he issues apology on air amid speech disorder

On This Morning today, viewers rallied around Chris Kamara after he issued an apology on air.

The ITV show returned to screens on Monday (July 8) with Cat and Ben Shephard back at the helm. During the show, the pair chatted to TV presenter and Ben’s pal Chris Kamara.

However, during their end of their interview, Chris addressed viewers at home to apologise for ‘taking so long’ to tell a story.

Chris appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Chris Kamara on This Morning today

Former Sky Sports star Chris revealed in 2022 that he has apraxia, a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult to speak. It also affects the ex-footballer’s mobility.

Since then, he’s been open about living with the disorder. And on Monday (July 8) he appeared on the famous This Morning sofa to chat about his new memoir.

The TV star issued an apology during the interview (Credit: ITV)

Chris Kamara apologies on This Morning

At one point, Chris recalled a story about meeting Channing Tatum, while filming Alan Carr’s Chatty Man a few years ago. He also attempted to reveal a time when he met Channing’s past girlfriend, Jessie J.

However, at the end of their chat, Chris issued an apology for how long it took him to tell the story. He turned to the camera and said: “I’m sorry that story took so long,” as he chuckled.

But fans were quick to rally round Chris, with one writing on X: “No need to apologise Kammy, I could listen to your stories all day!”

Someone else said: “You are looking and sounding great Kammy.” A third penned: “Chris Kamara: ‘Sorry that story took so long’ Legend.”

Chris Kamara ‘doing great’ amid apraxia battle

Also during his This Morning interview, Chris issued an update on how he is doing amid his on-going health battle with apraxia.

“I’m doing great. I’ve got everything back apart from the speed in my voice,” he revealed to Cat and Ben.

He added: “If you met me before, you would think I always talk like this but as he knows [Ben], I would talk at 300 mph and not stop to think what I said but now I get more time to think.”

I’m fine and I am on the mend.

Continuing on his current health condition, he said: “I find it difficult now to walk down the stairs without holding the handle and various other things but that’s alright – I’m quite happy with that as I can get by with that and there is always someone worse off than you.

“So I am fine. I’m fine and I am on the mend. I have stopped feeling sorry for myself, which I did at the beginning, but now I am on the mend.”

