This Morning welcomed a new chef to the show today (May 16) – the gorgeous Claire Sisk.

Claire – who is registered blind – was on the show to champion Global Accessibility Awareness Day, showing hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley how she cooks meals for her family.

Viewers loved her appearance on the show, with many urging ITV to make her a permanent addition to the This Morning family, and others laughing at a hilarious comeback after a question from presenter Cat.

Claire went down a storm with This Morning viewers today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Blind cook takes viewers by storm

Claire showcased a chicken and tomato pasta dish and went through the steps she uses at home to cook a meal without hurting herself.

The hosts were so impressed that Cat was heard to exclaim: “Is there nothing you can’t do?”

Quick to respond, Claire quipped: “See.”

Cat: ‘Is there nothing you can’t do?’ Claire: ‘See.’

“Yep, fair,” said Cat, as Ben laughed and then said: “That is good.”

This Morning viewers picked up on the moment, with one tweeting: “Cat Deeley: ‘Is there nothing you can’t do?’ Claire: ‘See.’ Absolutely iconic I love Claire funny as well as inspirational!”

Cat was left slightly red-faced as a result of Claire’s comeback (Credit: ITV)

‘Total respect for Claire’

Viewers loved her and decided they want to see more of Claire on This Morning as a result.

“She was fab they should have her on more often. Claire was amazing!” said one fan. “@thismorning You need @canseecantsee to be a regular! She’s fantastic! Very funny, down to earth and says it how it is! She’s brill!” said another. “Claire Sisk is brilliant!” declared a third.

“Inspiring lady doing the cooking segment on This Morning,” said another. “Such great charisma too. Let’s see more of her please,” they then urged. “Claire Sisk should be a presenter for the whole show not just a cookery feature. Total respect for Claire,” said another.

Read more: Richard Madeley replaces Ben Shephard on This Morning as fans react

So what did you think of the cooking segment? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.