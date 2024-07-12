This Morning star David Potts sparks backlash as viewers beg him to put trousers on

This Morning star David Potts came under fire today as viewers begged him to put some trousers on!

Celebrity Big Brother winner David is known for wearing VERY small shorts.

After his big CBB win earlier this year, David landed a role on This Morning as he often presents the competition segments.

David sparked complaints over his shorts today (Credit: ITV)

David Potts on This Morning today

On Friday (July 12), David was back on the show to host the competition. And ahead of the Euros 2024 final this Sunday, David dressed for the occasion as he wore an England football top.

And, sticking to his iconic look, David wore tiny black shorts.

Although David has become known for the look, some viewers weren’t impressed as they watched on.

One person ranted on X: “Please someone get him some trousers.”

David presented the This Morning competition segment (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Put some ruddy trousers on!”

Someone else added: “Put some trousers on.”

David’s Ibiza Weekender co-star previously explained the reason behind his short shorts look. Tasha Kiran told OK!: “Since I’ve known him, always! He says he gets too hot in [full length trousers].

“Here’s a funny story. We were once flying back from Ibiza after filming and he didn’t have any trousers on, just his usual short shorts.

“We’re about to get on the plane and they won’t let him board. They’re like: ‘You can’t get on the plane like that, you’ve got to put some trousers on.; So then he had to go into my suitcase and put my leggings on! It was so hilarious.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 winner

David was crowned the winner of this year’s return of Celebrity Big Brother. After his win, David gushed on Instagram: “I cannot believe it’s been a week since me and THE LEGS left the most iconic house a bloody winner!

“Honestly all of your support means the absolute world to me. The fact I was completely myself and you guys loved me for that means so much. I know I’m VERY loud and can be annoying but I stayed true to myself and that’s all I wanted to do!”

He added: “I had the most amazing time in the CBB house and met some phenomenal people! Massive thank you to everyone @itv and @bbuk you guys are the best! I cannot wait for you guys to see what I’m up too next.”

