Angry Ashley James clashes with This Morning host Dermot O’Leary over ‘witch hunt’

TV presenter Ashley James expressed her frustration with Dermot O’Leary on today’s episode of This Morning (July 31).

The Made in Chelsea star was vehemently defending Lauryn Goodman amid her court battle with ex Kyle Walker.

Ashley argued that resentment should be aimed at England footballer Walker instead of his wife or former lover. She continued that Walker’s children with Lauryn deserve lifestyles comparable to his other children.

Ashley James went head-to-head with Dermot O’Leary on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Ashley backs Walker’s ex

Lauryn’s child support demands were made public this week, and the lavish demands caused a stir online. The influencer requested £350,000 annually in child maintenance, a new £70,000 car every three years, and a £2.4 million mansion in Sussex.

Ashley spoke against the “sexist” judgments branding Lauryn a “gold digger”.

“We’re putting our anger and judgement onto the wrong person because ultimately I’d like to see an itinerary of what he spends on his other children and what sort of lifestyle he gives to his other children,” Ashley articulated.

“We can all judge the adults in this but ultimately it’s a bit of a witch hunt on Lauryn because actually he fathered two children and he doesn’t see them. I know personally as a mum I wouldn’t get away with having a second family because I’m very active in my first family.”

She also accused critics of “demonising” women.

Ashley also pointed out the discrepancy. “Of course, it looks like astronomical figures but if I had two children that were living a much less glamorous life than my other children, I think that’s a bit weird. Ultimately she is a single mum, she’s raising her children on her own and I really feel for all women.”

Dermot, however, disagreed. “I don’t think this is the best case for that point of view though. What leaps out is the figures…”

However, Ashley refused to back down. “Nobody forced him to have children,” she clapped back.

Co-host Rochelle Humes also chimed in, asking Ashley to focus her conversation on the list of demands in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

Her defence comes in light of the legal battle that began earlier this month. The 33-year-old influencer gave a list of luxurious demands alongside her child support payments.

Among these were £33,000 for air conditioning installation and £500 monthly for hot tub maintenance.

Lauryn’s requests were dubbed as “insatiable greed” by Kyle Walker.

Dermot strongly disagreed with Ashley’s views (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Following the on-air disagreement, many viewers took to social media to share their opinion on the situation.

“Ashley James is just infuriating. Why does #thismorning employ her? She thinks if you’re a single mother you’re entitled to USE your children as a tool for exploitation to fund a luxury lifestyle. Because that’s what Lauryn Goodman is doing,” one viewer fumed.

“How Ashley James can defend Lauryn Goodman’s gold digging request is ridiculous. #thismorning,” another viewer said.

A third also slammed Ashley for her views. “[Bleep] off Ashley James, Kyle and Lauryn have done wrong not Kyle and Annie’s children. He’s providing more than a generous lifestyle for all of his beautiful children #thismorning.”

“Oh of course Ashley is defending the money grabbing woman! Nothing this woman says surprises me any more,” another complained.

“Yes Dermot! Don’t allow Trashley to rewrite the narrative to her twisted perspective #thismorning,” someone vocalised.

“Is Ashley going to turn her anger on our Dermot as there’s no other guys in this discussion?” another viewer queried.

However, not everybody disagreed with the reality star.

“I do agree with Ashley. Kyle Walker has two families so he needs to keep them both to the same standard. He should have thought of that when he was dipping his wick in multiple women,” one viewer wrote.

A second didn’t agree with either. “We do not feel sorry for Lauryn and we do not agree with Kyle Walker – both are disgraceful.”

