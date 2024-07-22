On This Morning today, Dermot O’Leary was replaced – but it appears his replacement has ruffled a few feathers.

The ITV show was back on screens on Monday (July 22) with Alison Hammond welcoming viewers. And she wasn’t alone.

But instead of regular presenter Dermot O’Leary, a familiar face was there instead: Joel Dommett.

Dermot usually hosts the show with Alison (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

This Morning has undergone a presenter shake-up for the summer holiday.

Main hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are now on their summer break, and on Monday (July 22) it was Alison and Joel on hand to front the ITV programme.

However, viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Joel replacing Dermot.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one This Morning viewer proclaimed: “Turned on, Joel & Hammond, Turned off.” Someone else added: “Joel Dommett is rubbish! Please tell me he’s not on all week?”

A third penned: “Joel Dommett tries too hard #thismorning bring back Cat and Ben already.”

Another fumed: “Switch off – Christ not these two together I’m off.”

Joel hosted the show with Alison (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett on This Morning

However, other fans were loving the pairing on This Morning. One person wrote: “Joel does lift #thismorning, he is great fun and always entertaining to watch.”

A second gushed: “Two minutes in and Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett already making me laugh, this is going to be a good show! Good luck to the producer today, it’s going to be chaos!”

Ben and Cat on This Morning

It comes after Ben and Cat signed off from This Morning earlier this month for their summer break. Cat said: “That’s all from us for a few weeks. We’ll be back in September.”

Ben added: “You’re going to be in good hands. Thank you for looking after me and Cat for this first term. We’ve loved it haven’t we?”

Cat gushed: “We’ve had the best time ever! Thanks for watching, we’ll see you in September.”

