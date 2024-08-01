On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby made a surprise comeback.

TV star Holly said her goodbyes to the ITV show back in October after 14 years of co-hosting. The decision came following stalker Gavin Plumb’s harrowing kidnap plan coming to light. She then made a comeback to Dancing on Ice earlier this year, but has since kept a low profile.

However, during Thursday’s episode (August 1), This Morning aired a throwback interview of Holly on the series – but it appeared another former star didn’t make the cut.

Craig and Josie hosted the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Josie and Craig talk to Tom Daley

This Morning returned to screens with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on hand to host. The pair spoke to Tom Daley – fresh from his win at the 2024 Olympics.

However, during their chat, the show aired a past interview with Tom from back in the day on This Morning.

In the clip, Holly Willoughby could be seen chatting to Tom celebrating his gold win at the European Championships.

Holly made a return in a throwback clip (Credit: ITV)

Holly makes appearance on This Morning today

But it appears Holly’s former co-star Phillip Schofield was ‘cut out’ according to fans, as he failed to make an appearance in the short clip.

That shot of Holly there with Phil well and truly cropped out.

This Morning viewers soon clocked Holly’s return to the show and rushed online to share their thoughts.

On X, one person said: “They showed Holly interviewing him but cut Philip out of the shot.” Someone else added: “That shot of Holly there with Phil well and truly cropped out.”

Holly quit the show last year (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s new TV show

In other Holly Willoughby news, in March, it was announced that Holly had landed a role hosting Bear Grylls’ new Netflix show, Bear Hunt.

The Netflix series, Bear Hunt, will see a variety of celebrities looking to survive the Costa Rican jungle.

“Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators… @beargrylls!” the official Netflix account tweeted at the time. Hosted by @hollywilloughby – coming to Netflix in 2025. #NextOnNetflix.”

Following the Netflix gig announcement, it was also claimed that Holly could be considering a move to the US.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Angry Ashley James clashes with This Morning host Dermot O’Leary over ‘witch hunt’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.