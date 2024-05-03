Jimmy Carr appeared on This Morning today (May 3) but didn’t exactly endear himself to viewers watching at home as he gatecrashed Clodagh McKenna‘s cooking segment.

Clodagh was on the show with hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond to show off three recipes from the same chicken.

However, with Jimmy coming up shortly after her, the cookery segment was soon hijacked by the comic.

This Morning today: Jimmy Carr gatecrashes Clodagh McKenna’s recipes segment

Chaos ensued as Clodagh kicked off her cooking segment, with Jimmy waiting not so patiently in the wings for his interview.

As Clodagh told viewers to put the chicken carcass into a saucepan to make a stock, Jimmy chipped in: “What? Have you not got a bin?”

A smiling Clodagh kept her composure as she tried to get on with her segment – but the comic’s interruptions were non-stop. “Pop it in the bin! It’s gone, the chicken is gone,” he declared, speaking over Clodagh.

Wait until she finds out about stock cubes, she’s going to feel like a fool. They’re not even expensive.

Jimmy then mocked the chef as she spoke about the flavour of the chicken broth she’d made: “Wait until she finds out about stock cubes, she’s going to feel like a fool. They’re not even expensive.”

Once Clodagh’s segment ended – with Alison, Dermot and Jimmy tucking in to a vegetable and chicken dish – the comedian poked fun her dish, suggesting it lacked chicken.

Although Clodagh reacted with a grin and a polite laugh, Dermot wrapped a protective arm around, appearing to comfort her.

Viewers react

Those watching the show at home were very much team Clodagh.

“Bloody hell so rude!! Let Clodagh get on with it!” said one. “Jimmy sit down and shut up. Let the lady have her moment to cook. Your segment will come (and be far less interesting),” blasted another.

You’re not funny and just look well pathetic. It’s not always about you.

Another chipped in: “This cooking segment is dreadful. If I was Clodagh I’d refuse to do it.” A fourth then said: “Clodagh’s fed up with Carr . He’s not funny.” “Well done Clodagh, ignoring the unfunny obnoxious #JimmyCarr being an [bleep] during this cooking segment on #ThisMorning,” another said.

“STFU Jimmy. You’re not funny and just look well pathetic. It’s not always about you,” said another. “That segment with Clodagh and #jimmycarr was just awkward,” said another. Another viewer urged: “Omg! Carr you was seriously annoying there…… let Clodagh do her thing man!”

“Well done @clodaghmckenna for persevering despite that annoying eegit’s lame unfunny jokes. I suggest you crash his interview later and talk more chicken dishes,” another commented.

“I doubt Jimmy would appreciate it if Clodagh joined his segment and started loudly interrupting and undermining everything he said,” another said.

Clodagh breaks silence

The TV chef took to Instagram after the show to say that she found the segment “funny”.

She posted a picture with Dermot and Alison and said: “One chicken, 3 recipes, one @jimmycarr I’m officially ready for the weekend. If you didn’t catch todays cook you can watch it there too, it’s very funny. TGIF,” she added.

