On This Morning today, star Michelle Elman has opened up about being cheated on by the “love of her life” in an emotional TV appearance.

The life coach, who made her This Morning debut last year, appeared on the famous sofa to open up about her recent heartbreak.

Chatting to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Michelle revealed that she found out her partner cheated, the day after they got engaged. What’s more, the author also claimed that her cheating fiancé is now “asking for her back”.

The life coach candidly opened up about her split (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

On Wednesday (May 1) Michelle sat down on This Morning where she opened up about her heartbreak. Talking about her relationship with her now-ex, she said: “We were together three years. We lived together for two.

“We met on a dating app. He was my first date after the pandemic actually. In my eyes, [he was] the love of my life, the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had.”

Explaining how she found out about his infidelity, Michelle shared: “We got engaged on Saturday and then on the Sunday, I got a DM from a woman who followed me, who’d read all my books.

“She had read my dating book about him and had taken so much advice around it and then just said, ‘Hey, is your fiancé this person?’ I ended up speaking to her for an hour on the phone, found it all out.”

Life coach expert Michelle said her ex is asking for her back (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Elman on cheating partner

Michelle went on: “It was one night. He was on a business trip and he went on a dating app. I had every tool in my toolkit to notice a red flag. But if someone wants to lie to you and wants to deceive you, it doesn’t matter if you spent all 24 hours together. We worked together three days out the week. If they want to lie to you, they will. Even looking back, there were no red flags.”

What’s more, Michelle also revealed that her ex has been in contact to get back with her. But for Michelle, she’s drawn a line under their relationship.

She said on This Morning: “I spoke to him last night just to give him a heads up about today – and he still said that he loves me, he wants me back. And I was the best thing that’s ever happened to him; the last three years were the best years of his life. And he ruined it but he will do anything.

“He said, go on on air, talk, say whatever you need. Do what you need to do. And ultimately he’s said, I’m so sorry. This has impacted your career.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: This Morning viewers distracted by Cat Deeley’s outfit today following complaints: ‘Bit overdressed?’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.