On This Morning today, hosts Craig Doyle and Sian Welby revealed that they were left out of the guest list for producer Nicole’s wedding.

The wedding took place over the bank holiday weekend. During Monday’s episode, the hosting duo congratulated their colleague on her recent nuptials.

Despite their warm wishes, Sian and Craig couldn’t resist highlighting their absence from the guest list.

Craig introduced the topic by asking the audience to call in and share their bank holiday activities, especially those who opted to tie the knot over the long weekend.

He also brought up Nicole’s wedding: “Did you get married, did you marry your loved one after all this long time over the weekend? Like one of our team, our lovely Nicole. Nicole, one of the lovely producers on the show married Chaz on Sunday.”

Accompanying his words was a photo of Nicole and her husband.

I don’t know if it was stunning since we didn’t actually get an invite.

“Look at them! What a gorgeous couple,” Craig remarked.

With Sian adding a simple “gorgeous”, Craig humorously noted that though the wedding was apparently beautiful, they couldn’t confirm it firsthand since they weren’t invited.

“That was in Wiltshire, stunning wedding apparently. I don’t know if it was stunning since we didn’t actually get an invite – not even to the afters!” He joked.

Sian added: “No, but half of the producers today are hanging, we know the ones.”

“Yeah, and I hope they’re in pain. I hope they’re in great pain,” Craig quipped.

The episode also marked a significant moment for Sian. This was her first hosting appearance since becoming a mum.

Despite having not hosted since Ruby’s arrival, Sian shared her experiences and the joys of motherhood during a video call with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard in July.

“I am tired, delirious, but is the best thing I have ever done, I am absolutely over the moon,” she gushed. “I am loving every second despite it being carnage at times.”

Sian explained she had planned for a water birth but eventually had to undergo an emergency C-section.

“You know we have the most incredible NHS and they just look after you,” Sian stated, expressing her gratitude towards the healthcare system and the midwives who supported her through the process. “I felt so safe, I was in amazing hands. The midwives are actually incredible but obviously I’m feeling quite sore.”

To the excitement of viewers, Sian’s daughter Ruby made a surprise appearance in the This Morning studio today – alongside Sian’s fiancé Jake Beckett.

“You have brought along a very very special guest – our newest, tiniest, cutest member of the This Morning family, with Jake,” Craig gushed, as he introduced Ruby and Jake.

