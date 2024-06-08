Inside the Thomas brothers’ love lives – marrying childhood sweetheart; Corrie star split; dalliances with Hollyoaks actresses

The Thomas brothers – Ryan, Adam and Scott – are telly favourites, but it’s fair to say their love lives couldn’t be more different!

Thanks to their regular appearances on TV shows, the cheeky chaps have become one of the most famous families in the UK. From stints in Emmerdale and Corrie, the lads have kept busy over the years.

The brothers have also turned their hand to reality shows too, including Love Island, Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice. What’s more, they’re back on screens on Saturday (June 8) for a Soccer Aid special of In For A Shout.

But away from the cameras, not all brothers are all loved-up. In fact, their love lives couldn’t be more different.

But which brother married their childhood sweetheart? And why did one split from his soap co-star? Keep reading to find out.

The corrie stars dated back in the day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas brothers: Ryan’s split from Tina O’Brian

Corrie stars Ryan and Tina O’Brien fell in love on the cobbles back in 2003. Ryan played Jason Grimshaw on the soap before leaving, while Tina still plays Sarah Barlow.

Tina fell pregnant with Ryan’s baby and left Coronation Street in 2008 to have daughter Scarlett. However, Tina and Ryan split in 2009 a year after Scarlett had been born. They had been together for six years.

She has since moved on and on, New Year’s Eve in 2018, Tina O’Brien married partner Adam Crofts. They share seven-year-old son, Beau.

Ryan has since moved on with TOWIE star Lucy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It seems that Ryan has finally met the one too – TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh. Ryan and Lucy met, and struck up a relationship, on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017.

In April 2019, Ryan asked Lucy to marry him while on a romantic trip to Italy. Ryan and Lucy then welcomed their first child, a little boy called Roman, in 2020. Their daughter Lilah Rae, was then born in 2022.

Adam is smitten with his long-term partner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Thomas married childhood sweetheart

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Adam has become a soap star too, starring in Emmerdale, as well as the BBC’s Waterloo Road. Away from the showbiz and TV world, Adam is married to trained dancer and dance school owner Caroline Daly.

The pair met when Adam was just 19 and working on Waterloo Road. They share two children – Teddy, eight, and Elsie-Rose, five.

Adam popped the question in 2015 in Dubai. Two years later, they got married at a soap star-studded ceremony at Delamere in the Cheshire countryside. The likes of Tina O’Brien,and Brooke Vincent made an appearance.

Talking about how it felt to marry his long-term love, Adam told OK!: “Nothing will ever change between us, we know that we are going to be together forever now, so it does feel more special.”

Adam and Caroline regularly post about each other online, with a healthy dose of banter between them. Adam even joked previously that he wanted to experience the dreaded Strictly curse.

Scott shot to fame on Love Island (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thomas brothers: Scott’s young, free and single

Former club promoter turned reality star, Scott, shot to fame when he appeared on Love Island back in 2016. On the sizzling sun-soaked show, he was coupled up with Kady McDermott – and the pair came in third place.

On the outside world, Kady and now-PR director and podcaster Scott, gave it their best shot. But over a year later, the pair called it quits.

Prior to his romance with Kady though, Scott confessed he enjoyed dalliances with stars from Hollyoaks – but the 35-year-old star wouldn’t name names.

It’s believed Scott is currently single.

Watch The Thomas Brothers on In With A Shout for Soccer Aid on ITV on Saturday (June 8) at 6:55pm.

