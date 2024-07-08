Tipping Point host Ben Shephard previously opened up about an “out of control” rumour about his career.

The telly fave is a regular on screens, hosting the likes of This Morning, and beloved gameshow Tipping Point – which is back on screens today (July 8).

But back in 2016, there was a rumour that Ben dubbed as “out of control” – and it didn’t take him long to shut it down completely.

Ben previously addressed an ‘out of control’ rumour (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard on ‘out of control’ rumour

During the interview, Ben poured hot water on rumours he was going to be a presenter of The Great British Bake Off.

At the time, it was confirmed that the hit show was moving from the BBC over to Channel 4. OG judge Mary Berry ultimately left, as did hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Speculation was rife as to who was going to be the new presenter of Bake Off – and it seemed Ben was a popular contender. However, it seems that particular hosting gig is not for Ben.

Ben was rumoured to be the new Bake Off host in 2016 (Credit: C4)

Ben Shephard shuts down Bake Off hosting gig

Speaking to iNews at the time, Ben said: “Don’t put money on me being the next presenter of The Great British Bake Off. I don’t know where that rumour came from, it has got out of control.

“I think Bake Off is an extraordinary show and it will be a great success on Channel 4. But I’m not a baker by any stretch of the imagination. I’m a fan of Greggs, if that counts?”

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point

Ben is back on screens on Monday (July 8) for game show Tipping Point. But there’s apparently a secret about the programme that viewers might not be aware of.

According to Ben, there’s a secret on Tipping Point surrounding its machine… In a 2023 interview, Ben was asked to share a strange fact that no one else knows about.

He told Essex’s Muddy Stilettos: “That’s a hard one, as I’m an open book. I can play the piano and have a degree in dance, but everyone knows that already.

“On Tipping Point the machine has a name, but I’ve been sworn to secrecy, so that’s not much help, either!”

Tipping Point airs on Monday (July 8) from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

