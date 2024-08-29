ITV is set to air new episodes of Tipping Point after viewers blasted the network for showing repeats.

Bosses have confirmed all-new broadcasts of ITV1’s Tipping Point: Lucky Stars will soon hit screens.

Both the civilian and celebrity version of the show is hosted by Ben Shephard, 49, and it has been a fan favourite since June 2013.

ITV is rolling out new episodes of the spin-off to Tipping Point next month (Credit: ITV)

Famous faces aiming to win big for charity

In the spin-off, famous faces answer general knowledge questions to win counters, which they then drop into a huge coin pusher arcade-style machine that represent cash prizes.

Their aim is to win £20,000 for charity of their choice.

Viewers will be treated to a new episode on Sunday, September 8 at 7pm.

The stars lining up to win big will be comedian Stephen Bailey, singer Charlotte Church and former footballer John Barnes.

The first new ep will see Ben Shephard welcome Stephen Bailey, Charlotte Church and John Barnes (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have been reacting to the repeats on social media

Fans of the series have been left less than impressed in recent weeks as “repeats of repeats” aired in the 4pm time slot.

According to The Sun, the channel has offered “no explanation” as to why the same 20 episodes from series 13 of the regular show are repeatedly being shown within weeks of each other.

Fans were left confused last week as they tuned into episode 72 to see contestants Norm, Maria and Ash battle it out to win the high-stakes game’s jackpot after realising it aired a fortnight ago on August 6.

One viewer said on X, formerly Twitter: “@ITV, why are your afternoon programmes all repeats? Tipping Point as an example this afternoon is a 2022 episode and it was on a couple of weeks ago. Repeats of repeats. Disappointed.”

Another wrote: “I know these episodes of #TippingPoint are repeats but surely this is taking the [bleep], it was on just last week!!!”

A third penned: “Tipping Point are all repeats. Watched today’s last week.”

New weekday eps coming soon?

With Tipping Point: Lucky Stars back next month, surely it’s only a matter of time till all-new weekday eps air too!

We’ll keep you posted on any announcement from ITV, Tipping Point fans!

New episodes of Tipping Point: Lucky Stars start on Sunday, September 8 at 7pm on ITV1.

