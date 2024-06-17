When Tipping Point and The Chase are back on screen as they’re replaced by ITV

Fans of the ITV shows Tipping Point and The Chase might have noticed that both quiz programmes have been taken off the schedule this week.

Tipping Point, fronted by Ben Shephard, usually airs at 4pm during the week while The Chase, presented by Bradley Walsh, usually airs straight after at 5pm.

This Morning star Ben Shephard has presented Tipping Point since 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point and The Chase taken off air this week

Tonight (June 17), Tipping Point and The Chase will be replaced by Belgium’s game against Slovakia for the UEFA Euro 2024.

The programme is scheduled to run from 4.15 to 7.15pm. However, kick-off isn’t until 5pm.

On Tuesday, both shows have been taken out for ITV Racing’s coverage of Royal Ascot. The live footage will begin at 1.30pm and run until 6pm.

“Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani present coverage of day one of the meeting, which is headlined by the 4.25 St James’s Palace Stakes, and also features races at 2.30, 3.05, 3.45, 5.05 and 5.40,” the description reads.

“With analysis from Johnny Murtagh and Jason Weaver, reporting from Matt Chapman, Rishi Persad, Luke Harvey and Adele Mulrennan, betting news from Brian Gleeson, commentary from Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson, social stable news from Oli Bell, and all the news from around the racecourse with Charlotte Hawkins and Mark Heyes.”

The live coverage of Royal Ascot will also replace both game shows on Wednesday and Thursday. However, on Friday, the Poland v Austria match will take place instead from 4.15 to 7.30pm.

Bradley Walsh has presented his ITV show since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

When ITV game shows will return

Following this week, Tipping Point and The Chase will return to the ITV schedule from Monday, June 24.

Both shows will air at their usual time slots. Tipping Point at 4pm and The Chase straight after at 5pm.

