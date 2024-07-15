Shirley Valentine was THE romantic film of the 80s, with Pauline Collins cast as the middle-aged Liverpool housewife who embarked on a cheeky holiday romance in Greece.

The likeable heroine – married to a man who totally took her for granted – found herself enslaved to her husband’s petty demands… As she prepared his chips and egg yet again, Shirley wondered what had happened to her life…

Comparing herself to how she used to be, she realised she felt stagnated and in a rut. Something many viewers could relate to. So, when her best friend won an all-expenses-paid holiday to Greece for two, Shirley didn’t look back.

The film Shirley Valentine, directed by Lewis Gilbert and written by Willy Russell, was first released in 1989. It went on to become a huge hit, even earning a few Academy Award nominations in the process.

Tom Conti played Shirley’s Greek love interest Costas (despite being half Italian and Scottish in real life). As he joins the cast of Midsomer Murders as Sebastian Cabot, ED! takes a look at where the cast of Shirley Valentine is now…

Shirley Valentine cast: Pauline Collins played Shirley Valentine

Pauline Collins portrayed the likeable leading character of Shirley Valentine. Shirley was a 42-year-old bored Liverpudlian housewife who took a holiday to Greece and met a local man who bolstered her self-confidence….

Shirley evolved and transformed herself to the point that her husband didn’t even recognise her! Actress Pauline was actually 49 when she portrayed Shirley. She first found fame portraying Sarah Moffat in Upstairs, Downstairs between 1971 and 1973.

She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress when she played Shirley Valentine on stage. And then reprised the role in the 1989 film adaptation of the play, winning the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

After the film became a global hit, Pauline continued to appear on big TV hit series, including Forever Green, The Ambassador, and Bleak House. Between 2011 and 2012, she portrayed Sue in the Sally Lindsay comedy drama Mount Pleasant. She later starred as Mrs Gamp in Dickensian. In 2016, she played Lady Mawgon in the film The Last Dragonslayer. And, a year later, Pauline starred as Priscilla in the film The Time of Their Lives opposite Joan Collins (no relation!). That was the last time she appeared on screen.

However, according to IMDb, Pauline is still working, and set to appear in the upcoming comedy film Byrd and the Bees.

Devon-born Pauline is now 83. The mum-of-four is still married to fellow actor John Alderton, who also appeared in Upstairs, Downstairs. He hasn’t been on TV since 2010. They reportedly live in London’s Hampstead.

Tom Conti portrayed Costas

Actor Tom Conti played the charming, life-loving Costas in the film Shirley Valentine. Although known for his swarthy looks, Tom is not actually Greek. In fact, he was born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland. However, his dad was Italian and named him Tommaso Antonio Conti.

The actor is now 82 years of age, and still acting. In fact, he hasn’t really stopped since his very first screen role in 1958 – when he was just 17.

After playing Costas, Tom went on to appear in multiple more films, and TV series, including Len Miller in Parents, Charles Combe in Four Seasons, and Si Beekman in Deadline. In 2010, he played Miranda Hart‘s dad Charles in the festive edition of Miranda.

Most recently, Tom portrayed arguably his finest film role to date, playing Albert Einstein in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 drama Oppenheimer. The movie won the Academy Award – and dozens of other accolades – for best film.

In July 2024, Tom portrays Sebastian Cabot in Midsomer Murders series 23. Tom is married to fellow actress Kara Wilson, who played Miss Caroline Gordon in Grange Hill.

Their daughter Nina is an actress, comedian and ventriloquist.

Shirley Valentine cast: Bernard Hill played Shirley’s husband Joe

Actor Bernard Hill portrayed Shirley’s unappreciative husband Joe in the film Shirley Valentine. The Manchester-born actor was already a very well established star of TV and film when he won the role of Joe. And he continued to work non-stop until his tragic death this year at the age of 79.

His breakout role was in 1982 BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, where he portrayed Yosser Hughes, a character who struggled – and often failed – to cope with unemployment in Liverpool.

Other notable TV roles included Uncle Fred in Lipstick on Your Collar, Len Tollit in Once Upon a Time in the North, Agent Derek Jennings in The Grid, and Gerard Hopkirk in Suranne Jones drama Five Days.

TV viewers will also know him for playing Duke of Norfolk in Wolf Hall, Father Robert Greaves in Unforgotten, and more recently Tom Carson in The Responder. The role, playing Martin Freeman’s estranged dad, was his last ever.

His film roles have included Captain Smith in Titanic, and Théoden, King of Rohan, in the The Lord of the Rings film franchise.

After this death in May 5, 2024, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, paid tribute to him, saying: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent.

“From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

Alison Steadman played Shirley’s best friend Jane

Actress Alison Steadman portrayed Shirley Valentine’s best mate Jane in the 1989 film. The Liverpudlian star burst on to the scene with a scene-stealing performance in the TV play Abigail’s Party in 1977. Now the stuff of legend, Alison played a neurotic party host and lost the plot during a cosy dinner party.

After that, Alison became one of Britain’s most recognisable and beloved actresses. Her iconic film performances include Wendy in Life is Sweet (directed by her then-husband Mike Leigh), Madame Leon in Topsy-Turvy, and Rita in The King’s Man.

Since playing Jane, Alison’s been in dozens of popular TV shows, cementing her comedy legend status. These include Fat Friends, Pride and Prejudice, The Syndicate, Life, and most recently Here We Go! on BBC One.

Arguably, her most recognisable role is playing Pamela Shipman in hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey. But she proved she can play a cold, hard bitch as company boss Anita Jenkins in Rules of the Game, too.

Alison is now 77, and still very much on our TV and cinema screens. Just this year, she appeared in the final ever episode of Inside No.9. She a mum of two, and her partner is Welsh actor Michael Elwyn. He’s currently playing Lord Simon Staunton in House of the Dragon.

Shirley Valentine cast: Joanna Lumley played Marjorie

Joanna Lumley needs no introduction to ED! readers, surely?! The actress portrayed Marjorie in the film Shirley Valentine, but went on to find global fame as Patsy Stone in the BBC sitcom and spin-off films Absolutely Fabulous.

Like her Shirley Valentine co-star Alison Steadman, Joanna shows no signs of putting her feet up yet… Just this year, she portrayed ice queen Judith Burkett in the Michelle Keegan thriller Fool Me Once, and Amanda’s hard-nosed mum Felicity in Motherland.

In 2021, she starred as Sarah in Finding Alice. It’s fair to say Joanna has developed quite a niche for playing emotionally unavailable mothers!

Now 78, the mum-of-one is still with her conductor second husband Stephen Barlow.

George Costigan was Dougie

Portsmouth-born actor George Costigan portrayed Dougie in the film Shirley Valentine. The role came two years after his infamous performance in the saucy Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

Like his co-stars, George is known for his prolific film and TV career. After playing Dougie, George portrayed Peter Rokeby in So Haunt Me, DI Jack Carter in City Central, and Sgt Howard Raveley in Homefront.

In 2010, soap fans will know he portrayed Charlie Haynes in Emmerdale. More recently, he starred as James Holt in the BBC One drama Gentleman Jack.

In 2016, he also joined the cast of Line of Duty, playing the role of bent copper Patrick Fairbank. Now 76, George lives with his long-term partner, the writer Julia North. They have three sons.

Shirley Valentine cast: Julia McKenzie starred as Gillian

Veteran actress Julia McKenzie portrayed Gillian in the comedy romance. The Enfield-born actress is known for her long TV, theatre and film career.

She was already very well known when she portrayed Gillian, and continued acting non-stop afterwards, too. Arguably, her most popular role was as Miss Marple in Agatha Christie’s Marple, a role she played from 2009 to 2013.

Julia is also known for playing Hester Fields in French Fields, Mrs Forrester in Cranford, and Shirley Mollison in The Casual Vacancy. More recently, she played Hazel in Gold Digger, and The Twelve in Doctor Who: Time of War.

In 2022, she portrayed Mrs Maudsley in the Jennifer Saunders film Allelujah. She has not been on our screens since. Julia is now 83 years of age, and has been widowed since her actor-director husband Jerry Harte died in 2018.

Tracie Bennett went on to star as Sharon Bentley in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Tracie Bennett was Millandra

While Lancashire-born Tracie Bennett portrayed Millandra in Shirley Valentine, she is perhaps best known for her soap role. She has played Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street on and off since 1982.

Tracie has won two Oliver awards for her role in West End productions, and was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow on Broadway. Her other theatre roles include Les Misérables and Hairspray.

More recently she played Carlotta in the National Theatre production of Follies. She also starred in the revival of Mame at Hope Mill Theatre, where she is patron. Her television work include playing Norma in Making Out, Liz in Next of Kin, Sharon Bailey in Scott and Bailey, and Margaret Foley in The Bay.

Tracie is 63 years of age. Her last British screen role was back in Corrie in 2021. She splits her time between London and New York, and between working in theatre and television on both sides of the Atlantic.

Shirley Valentine cast: Gillian Kearney starred as Young Shirley

Liverpool-born Gillian Kearney portrayed a young Shirley Valentine in the 1989 film of them same name. It was her first film role after playing Debbie McGrath in Brookside between 1986 and 1989.

After that, Gillian went on to play Helen in Waterfront Beat, Ellie in Sex, Chips & Rock’n’Roll, Julie Callaghan in Liverpool 1, and Kitty Burton in Hope and Glory.

Other notable roles include Lynne Watson in Clocking Off, June Forsyte in The Forsyte Saga, Dr. Deb Sweet in Sweet Medicine, and Sue in Shameless.

However, soap fans will know her best for portraying Jessica Harrison in Casualty, and Emma Barton in Emmerdale. In 2024, she played Deborah McSwain in Vera. She also directs.

Gillian is now 52. She had her first and only child in 2010, with her fiancée Eddie Foo.

Sylvia Syms was the Headmistress

Veteran actress Sylvia Syms portrayed the headmistress in Shirley Valentine. Sadly, Sylvia died in 2023. Her death was announced in a heartbreaking tribute from her family.

Sylvia, who had a recurring role in EastEnders as dressmaker Olive Woodhouse from 2007 until 2010, is said to have “died peacefully” in a care home in London.

A statement from her children, Beatie and Ben Edney, said: “She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end.

“Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Denville Hall for the truly excellent care they have taken of our mum over the past year.”

She was 89 when she died. Sylvia was known for her more than 60-year career. She famously portrayed Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in the 2006 biopic The Queen opposite Helen Mirren. Her last screen role was playing Mrs Rawson in Gentleman Jack.

