Tommy Walsh’s row that got ‘a bit hairy’ with Alan Titchmarsh: ‘I was working flat out and here he was moaning’

Tommy Walsh once recalled a “hairy” row with former co-star Alan Titchmarsh.

Adored celeb builder Tommy shot to fame in the 1990s, thanks to his stint on hit gardening show Ground Force. Tommy appeared on the BBC series, alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock.

However, despite appearing as the best of friends on-screen, backstage, things were a little different…

Tommy shot to fame on Ground Force (Credit: BBC)

Tommy Walsh and Alan Titchmarsh on Ground Force

BBC’s Ground Force was a smash hit and ran for an impressive 12 series from 1997 to 2005.

According to green-fingered goddess Charlie Dimmock, during their Ground Force days, the trio went from being polite to acting “like a family”.

Charlie told Hello! in June 2021: “When we first started filming we were polite to each other for the first two series but by the third series we were like family.

“My main memory of Ground Force was laughing lots. It was the same team week in, week out, as well as the same production and crew. You know what it’s like when you work with a team of people and you get on.”

Tommy recalled a row with Alan (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Tommy Walsh on ‘row’ with Alan Titchmarsh

However, there was one awkward moment that saw Alan infamously lose his cool with Tommy… over sawdust@

Apparently, the pair were planting beds in a garden in Pitsea, Essex. Alan was not impressed though, when Tommy accidentally covered the soil with sawdust while sawing timber.

“Call me picky if you like but I like my Ground Force gardens to be pristine when we finish them. I do not get a thrill from seeing them covered in dandruff,” Alan told Radio Times.

Alan was not impressed with Tommy (Credit: BBC)

‘It did get a bit hairy’ says Tommy

Alan and Tommy managed to patch things up – but Tommy previously recalled how it created some tension.

For a while, it did get a bit hairy.

Tommy revealed: “For a while, it did get a bit hairy. But when we’d both calmed down we actually kissed (yes) and made up.

“What made me cross was that I was working flat out to get everything ready and here was Alan moaning about a bit of stray sawdust.”

